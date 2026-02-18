Inspire Launches New Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Subcommunities to Provide More Personalized Support and Education

Arlington, VA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, the world’s largest free online community and support group for patients and caregivers, today announced the launch of two new dedicated subcommunities: Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes . These new spaces expand Inspire’s broader Diabetes community and are designed to provide more personalized education, condition-specific support, and targeted engagement opportunities for members at every stage of their journey.

Diabetes affects millions of people across the United States and around the world. While Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes share a name, they involve different causes, treatment approaches, daily management challenges, and emotional experiences. By creating distinct subcommunities, Inspire aims to ensure that members can connect with others who truly understand their specific diagnosis.

“Living with diabetes is not a one-size-fits-all experience,” said Brett Kleger, CEO of Inspire. “By launching dedicated Type 1 and Type 2 communities, we are creating focused spaces where people can find relevant education, share real-life experiences, and connect with others navigating similar challenges. Whether someone is newly diagnosed or has been managing diabetes for decades, they deserve support that meets them where they are.”

The new subcommunities will offer:

Condition-specific discussions and peer support

Curated educational resources tailored to Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes

Opportunities to participate in surveys, research, and awareness initiatives

A moderated, safe environment to ask questions and share experiences

For individuals who are newly diagnosed, finding clear information and understanding what comes next can feel overwhelming. Inspire’s new communities are structured to provide trusted information alongside peer-driven conversations, helping members better understand treatment options, lifestyle adjustments, glucose monitoring, medications, and long-term management strategies.

Caregivers are also encouraged to join. Family members and loved ones often play a critical role in daily diabetes management and benefit from connecting with others facing similar responsibilities.

The expansion reflects Inspire’s continued commitment to building condition-specific spaces that foster meaningful connection and informed decision-making. Members of the existing Diabetes community will continue to have access to broad discussions while also having the option to join the Type 1 or Type 2 subcommunities for more focused dialogue.

Individuals interested in joining can visit www.inspire.com and select the Diabetes community to explore the new Type 1 and Type 2 subgroups.

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the world’s largest online community and support group for patients and caregivers. More than 14 million people visit Inspire each year to find condition-specific support, share personal experiences, and access trusted educational resources across more than 3,000 medical conditions. Every post is moderated to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. Inspire partners with nonprofits, life sciences organizations, and research teams to ensure that patient voices are included, understood, and supported in meaningful ways. Learn more at www.inspire.com.

