MarketXLS Announces Timely AI Integration to Generate Functional Excel Workbooks with Live Financial Data

GALWAY, Ireland, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI transforms how professionals work with data, financial advisors and portfolio managers face a challenge: most tools generate static outputs like reports or dashboards, but few can produce dynamic, functional Excel workbooks. Today, MarketXLS, the Excel-native investment research platform, announces a timely integration of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) to address this gap.

The MCP integration connects MarketXLS’s library of over 1,000 analytical Excel functions to AI assistants including Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Cursor, and Windsurf. Professionals can now describe an analysis goal in plain English and receive a fully functional Excel workbook, complete with live financial data and correctly applied MarketXLS formulas. Unlike generic AI tools, this integration enables functional Excel workbooks with live financial data and formulas, rather than static spreadsheet outputs.

MarketXLS is an early investment research platform to support MCP for Excel-based financial workflows, helping professionals generate complete Excel analysis workbooks faster than ever.

Making 1,000+ Excel Functions Accessible

MarketXLS offers one of the deepest Excel-native function libraries available for investment analysis, developed alongside hundreds of real investment professionals. Previously, discovering the right functions and combining them correctly required hours of manual work.

With MCP, professionals can simply request, for example, “build me a covered call screening template for my top 20 holdings” or “create a portfolio valuation workbook using P/E, dividend yield, and RSI for these tickers,” and receive a ready-to-use Excel workbook.

Key capabilities include:

AI-assisted Excel template creation:

Function discovery and guidance:

Complex workbook generation:

Multi-platform support:

Executive Insights

“The rise of AI chat tools has exposed a gap between simply accessing data and actually working with it,” said Robin Bisarya, Co-founder and COO of MarketXLS. “While many solutions generate static outputs, the real challenge lies in building dynamic, functional Excel workbooks. That is where our MCP integration delivers real value.”

Ankur Mohan, Founder and CEO, added: “We have over 1,000 analytical functions with millions of possible combinations. MCP allows a professional to describe an analysis goal, and AI will select the right functions, build formulas, and deliver a working spreadsheet. This saves significant time and helps our users implement their use cases quickly. As we expand AdvisorXLS, our AI-assisted workflows will accelerate professional analysis.”

“In working closely with investment advisors, we’ve seen how much time is spent searching for Excel functions, figuring out syntax, and building workbooks from scratch,” said Anagh Kanungo, CTO. “MCP collapses that friction. Professionals can describe a use case whether it’s screening undervalued stocks, tracking portfolio performance, or analyzing options strategies and get a ready-to-use workbook. MarketXLS becomes a direct infrastructure layer for AI-driven investment analysis.”

Professional-Grade Infrastructure

MarketXLS is built on enterprise-grade partnerships and robust architecture:

Trusted data partners: QuoteMedia , fiscal.AI , and ORATS provide live and historical financial data.

, , and provide live and historical financial data. Excel-native architecture: Every function runs natively in Microsoft Excel, ensuring full control, flexibility, and compatibility.

Every function runs natively in Microsoft Excel, ensuring full control, flexibility, and compatibility. Proven at scale: MarketXLS supports over 90 million API calls per month.

MarketXLS supports over 90 million API calls per month. Designed for professionals: Tailored to spreadsheet workflows of advisors, analysts, and portfolio managers.

Seamless Access for Existing Subscribers

Current MarketXLS subscribers can connect to the MCP integration immediately using their existing credentials. New users can evaluate the platform through complimentary access with a daily usage allocation. Professionals interested in testing the integration can connect directly with MarketXLS.

About MarketXLS

Based in Galway, Ireland, MarketXLS delivers an Excel-native investment research platform for financial professionals. The platform provides over 1,000 analytical functions developed with real investment professionals, covering equities, options, ETFs, mutual funds, and economic indicators. MarketXLS continues to expand its capabilities to support AI-driven, spreadsheet-based investment workflows.

Website: https://marketxls.com

MCP Integration: https://marketxls.com/create-template-with-ai

Media Contact

Ankur Mohan

Founder & CEO, MarketXLS

1-877-778-8358

ankur@marketxls.com

https://marketxls.com/

