Aureon Launches Security Awareness Training to Reduce Human Risk and Strengthen Organizational Resilience

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aureon , a trusted technology solution provider of connectivity, managed IT, staffing & consulting services, and contact center solutions, today announced the launch of Aureon Security Awareness Training, a comprehensive security awareness platform that empowers organizations to reduce human risk, improve phishing resilience, and strengthen their overall security posture.

The platform combines realistic phishing simulations, adaptive microlearning, and actionable human risk insights to help organizations measurably improve employee cyber hygiene and reduce preventable incidents.

“Security awareness has to move beyond annual check-the-box training,” said Rhiannon Thompson , Product Manager, Managed Services at Aureon. “With Aureon Security Awareness Training, customers get continuous, adaptive education tied to real-world threats, along with executive-level reporting that helps organizations demonstrate measurable impact.”

The Aureon Security Awareness platform includes:

Phishing Simulations – Multi-vector campaigns using realistic, AI-generated attack scenarios.

Adaptive Microlearning – Role-based training aligned to user risk, department, and industry requirements.

Human Risk Dashboards – Executive-level metrics tracking reporting rates, risky behaviors, and improvement over time.

Compliance Support – Policy acknowledgments, attestations, and audit-ready reporting.

Managed Program Support – Implementation, campaign management, reporting, and ongoing support.



People remain the primary target for cyberattacks, with phishing and social engineering continuing to account for a significant share of security incidents. Aureon’s approach emphasizes continuous practice and realistic scenarios to help employees recognize and report threats before they escalate.

“Organizations don’t just need awareness, they need resilience,” said Joseph Johnson , VP Product Development, at Aureon. “Our training helps make security an everyday habit, reducing preventable incidents and strengthening security culture across teams.”

Aureon’s Security Awareness Training solution is available today. For more information, visit https://aureon.com/landing/what-is-security-awareness-training/

About Aureon:

Aureon is a leading technology solutions provider helping organizations connect, collaborate, and grow. The company delivers connectivity, cloud, data center, managed IT, consulting, and contact center services that simplify technology and strengthen business performance. Backed by more than 40 years of experience and a dedicated Iowa-based support team, Aureon combines advanced solutions with exceptional service. From its headquarters in West Des Moines, the company empowers clients across the Midwest and nationwide through reliability, innovation, and a lasting commitment to community.