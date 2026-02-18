AI Web App Builder Mocha Launches New Email and Analytics Tools, New AI Agent To Help Small Business Users Build and Publish Projects in Hours

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocha , the first full-stack AI web site and web app builder designed for non-technical small business users that enables them to complete and publish their projects using only text prompts, announced today two major new features to its builder as well as a new AI agent.

Mocha is laser focused on helping its customers build useful software - completed products with actual users that grow and generate revenue. This new launch introduces two major features that are essential for new businesses as well as a brand-new AI agent to easily deploy the sites and apps without prior technical knowledge:

Mocha Email: Setting up email can get quite cumbersome and difficult for non-technical users. Mocha now takes care of this entirely. Just tell the AI "Send them a welcome email after they sign in" or "Notify them when they get a new follower." Mocha can send emails directly to users’ customers, no 3rd party provider needed. Customers can even connect email to their custom domain if they prefer to control that part of the branding.

Mocha Analytics: The key piece of advice for building better products is understanding your users. Mocha now bundles in user analytics natively in the platform. No need to pay and integrate a 3rd party. Users can easily understand who is visiting and which pages are working, in real time.

Mocha MAX: A much smarter and capable agent with access to double the number of skills the agent can do internally (including email and auth). It performs 30% better on all of Mocha’s benchmarks and helps users build beautiful useful apps for their business or their customers.





"I've been using MAX to build my new project HomeJet.ca , and it's been incredible to work with,” said Bill Kishonti, Founder of HomeJet. “Actually, virtually effortless. I've managed to clean old code, refactor without worry, and add new features quicker than I expected. It's also caught problems I didn't ask it to find, and has given great guidance on what to do next. While attempting to explain rather difficult concepts/features, it has understood and clarified, and implemented exactly what I've asked for. This is the way."

Web Site and App Builder for the True Non-techies

While many AI web app builders like Lovable claim to be for non-technical users, they are difficult to use for non-engineers. Users are quickly confronted with details like setting up Supabase or integrating Resend for email - foreign concepts for most people. That leads to high abandon rates, or forces users to get outside help to complete their projects.

Mocha, by contrast, has built its own integrations for technical aspects like database creation, authentication, and email notification, and has native integrations for functions like payment processing. While this was technically much more challenging for Mocha to create, it led to a 10x better experience for users, who can complete projects on their own without the help of engineers.

“What we are building at Mocha is a one-stop shop for non-technical users that want to build web sites or web apps using AI,” said Nicholas Charriere, CEO and Co-founder. “These users are eager to not only get their businesses up and running but to attract and retain customers so they can grow successfully. We do all the heavy lifting on the back end, with a vertically integrated platform that contains everything users need to complete and publish their projects. Now we’re adding features like email and analytics that will help Mocha customers grow their business once it has launched.”

About Mocha

Mocha provides the first full-stack AI website and web app builder designed for non-technical small business users that enables them to complete and publish their projects using only text prompts. Instead of forcing users to navigate complex technical integrations, Mocha provides everything users need in one place, from databases and authentication emails and analytics to payment processing, leading to low churn, high publish rates and no need for help from engineers. Mocha's 250K+ users - primarily small businesses and solopreneurs - rave about its ease of use, especially compared to technical platforms like Lovable. Learn more at getmocha.com .

