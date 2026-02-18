MYOS PET Powers Pekingese Performance at 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, 12-year-old junior handler Kennedy Green and her Pekingese, Lincoln, drew national attention not only for their appearance in the ring, but for the months of disciplined preparation behind their Westminster debut. Under the guidance of veterinary sports medicine and rehabilitation specialist Dr. Kelly Fishman, DVM, CVA, CCRT, Green followed a structured training program that combined breed-appropriate conditioning, meticulous grooming, and a targeted nutrition plan that included the muscle enhancing supplement MYOS PET .



Eddie Baute Photography



“Pekingese were bred to sit on pillows in palaces as companions to royalty, not to train like athletes in the Sporting Group,” said Fishman, founder of Strut Animal Mobility Specialists and veterinary advisory board member at MYOS PET . “That means conditioning programs must be highly specialized. The challenge is building strength and mobility in a toy breed while respecting the physical limitations and biomechanics unique to dogs like Lincoln.”





Unlike athletic breeds, Fishman designed a low-impact conditioning program to safely build Lincoln’s strength and stamina, with an emphasis on balance and targeted muscle development. Short bursts of cardio helped improve endurance for extended judging rounds, while controlled strength exercises focused on engaging the core and rear-leg muscles. Balance tools such as a FitBone — an inflatable, bone-shaped stability platform commonly used in canine rehabilitation — were incorporated to support proper alignment and improve strength, stability and body control, helping Lincoln move with confidence in the ring.





In addition to exercise, science-based nutrition played a critical role in preparing Lincoln for the physical demands of competition. Fishman incorporated MYOS PET , which contains Fortetropin , a bioactive compound derived from raw fertilized egg yolk. Backed by 14 clinical studies , it has been shown to help enhance muscle growth, increase lean body mass and help reduce muscle atrophy. Lincoln’s regimen also included omega-3 fatty acids for joint support and fiber to aid digestion and nutrient absorption, helping ensure he entered the ring at optimal strength and condition.



Eddie Baute Photography



“Judges don’t just look at dogs, they put their hands on them to assess body structure, muscle condition, and overall conditioning,” said Fishman. “Even toy breeds require conditioning; it’s not just about appearance. Proper fitness supports gait, posture, endurance and muscle tone in the ring, while also helping reduce the risk of orthopedic issues. That balance is especially important in toy breeds, where maintaining muscle can be more challenging. Smart supplementation helps support the muscle development we build through exercise, allowing dogs like Lincoln to meet the standard both visually and physically.”



Eddie Baute Photography



This combination of targeted conditioning and nutrition helped propel Green and Lincoln to a standout performance at Westminster. Out of 99 qualified junior handlers, only 34 advanced to the final cut, and Green — one of the youngest competitors to do so — achieved that milestone in her Westminster debut. At just 12 years old, she balanced the demands of elite competition with her academic responsibilities of maintaining strong grades, while dedicating extensive time to training, travel, and meticulous grooming.





“Handling a Pekingese is no small feat; they are intelligent, determined and highly independent,” said Fishman. “This next generation of handlers, including Kennedy, is coming into the sport with a much stronger foundation in canine physiology and nutrition, which will play an important role in protecting dog health and preserving breeds as competitive showing evolves.”





Fishman, Green and Lincoln’s journey to Westminster captured national attention, with features on FOX News’ “ FOX & Friends Weekend ,” ABC News ’ “Good Morning America” and “World News Now,” as well as coverage in the “ New York Post .” The story highlighted how targeted exercise, science-based nutrition and attentive care help dogs build strength, and maintain health, whether they are competing champions or beloved companion animals. MYOS PET played a role in supporting Lincoln’s muscle health and conditioning, reflecting the growing focus on specialized nutrition for canine performance and wellness. For more visit: www.myospet.com .









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a33b3578-4968-4d00-950a-f3a33d4fa95f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85d7035f-1139-46e8-b9f2-d01b176a5a07

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/209b5975-4bfb-4244-8752-1ac630088c9c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a35c53c-da8f-4828-b036-49226dd33403

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29e03328-a44f-4050-a66b-96742e47fa6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6320fbdc-a4d5-4111-8bda-1510e0a33773

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92e7bcff-f444-47c4-9457-02ef1f2ab3f3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eedd1518-3046-43fd-a4f5-86c1e7a89d65

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc1c75ca-7251-443c-8b1f-1fe50b8875fc