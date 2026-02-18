$7.93 Bn Aircraft Computers Markets, 2026-2036: CPU, FPGA and SoC Scaling as the Core Growth Engine - Digital Flight Architectures and the Move to High-Performance Multi-Core Avionics

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Computers Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Aircraft Computers Market will surpass US$7.93 billion in 2026



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Digital Flight Architectures and the Move to High-Performance Multi-Core Avionics: CPU, FPGA and SoC Scaling as the Core Growth Engine



Modern aircraft computers are migrating from single-function black boxes toward high-performance, multi-core, multi-OS mission computers and flight control computers that consolidate avionics functions (flight control, mission processing, FMS, sensor fusion) into software-defined, upgradeable platforms; this architectural shift increases computational requirements (CPU/GPU/FPGA/SoC), drives demand for ruggedized high-performance processors, and forces OEMs and Tier-1s to manage cybersecurity, thermal, and real-time determinism trade-offs in hardware selection and software partitioning.



The net commercial effect is twofold: higher unit price and longer lifecycle aftermarket revenues as airlines and militaries demand capability refreshes and safety-certified software updates, which in turn elevates the strategic value of semiconductor and systems partnerships that can deliver aviation-grade compute stacks.

Recent industry moves show avionics suppliers deepening semiconductor partnerships to secure next-generation compute, for example, Honeywell expanding its collaboration with NXP to accelerate next-generation aviation electronics and autonomous capabilities, illustrating how compute scaling is central to future avionics roadmaps.



Legacy Fleet Replacement Cycles and Slow OEM Adoption: Fleet-Scale Turnover Limits Near-Term Unit Demand



Although new aircraft and next-generation platforms demand sophisticated computers, the global fleet turnover rate is gradual; a large portion of commercial and regional fleets will continue to operate legacy avionics for many years, and airlines typically defer non-essential upgrades to control CAPEX, which reduces immediate replacement demand for high-end mission computers.

As a result, suppliers face a two-speed market: high ASP demand from new-build and military upgrades, contrasted with slower, smaller retrofit opportunities across aging fleets, this constrains revenue ramp for suppliers focused solely on retrofit hardware unless they secure aftermarket service, MRO partnerships, or software subscription models that monetise existing installs over time.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Aircraft Computers Market?



The imposition of new U.S. tariffs on aerospace components, electronics, and dual-use technologies has created significant uncertainty across the global aircraft computers market. Aircraft computers such as flight-control computers, mission processors, engine control units, and integrated modular avionics depend heavily on globally interconnected supply chains involving semiconductor producers, avionics vendors, and system integrators spread across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.



Tariffs increase the cost of importing key components, delay sourcing cycles, and complicate manufacturing schedules for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. This environment has intensified pressure on supply chains already strained by post-pandemic recovery and rising geopolitical tensions. As a result, manufacturers are exploring new procurement strategies, including supplier diversification, reshoring, and long-term contracting.

The market response, however, varies depending on the severity and duration of tariff policies. The following recovery scenarios V-shaped, U-shaped, and L-shaped illustrate how different tariff timelines could reshape production costs, delivery schedules, R&D investments, and global competitiveness within the aircraft computers market.



Key Questions Answered

How is the aircraft computers market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the aircraft computers market?

How will each aircraft computers submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2036?

How will the market shares for each aircraft computers submarket develop from 2026 to 2036?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2026 to 2036?

Will leading aircraft computers markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2036 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2036?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the aircraft computers projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2026 and 2036? What are the implications of aircraft computers projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the aircraft computers market?

Where is the aircraft computers market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Special Mission Aircraft Driving the Market Growth

Rising EMS Aircraft Demand Boosts Aircraft Computers Market

Rising Global Defense Budgets Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

The Growing Concern Over Cybersecurity Threats Hinder the Market Growth

The High Costs Associated with Developing Advanced Computing Systems Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market Growth

Investment in Aircraft Computers Systems Opportunities for the Market

Technological Advancements and Regulatory Support Driving the Market Growth

Leading Companies Profiled

Airbus SE

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems Plc

Denel SOC Ltd.

EDGE Group PJSC

Elbit Systems Ltd

Embraer S.A.

GE Aerospace Services

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Leonardo SpA

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Thales SA.

Segments Covered in the report:

By Fitment

Line-Fit / OEM Installations

Retrofit / Upgrades & Modernization

By Platform

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business & General Aviation

By End-User

OEMs (Aircraft & Helicopter Manufacturers)

MROs & Upgrade Centers

Airlines & Commercial Operators

Other End-Users

By Application

Primary Flight Control Computers (FCC)

Navigation, Flight Planning & Performance

Mission Management, Surveillance & Weapons

Engine & Powerplant Management

Safety, Monitoring & Health Management

By Type

Flight Control & Guidance

Integrated Modular Avionics (IMA) Modules

Flight Management & Navigation

Mission & Display Computers

Engine & System Control Computers

Air Data, Sensor & Health Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nael06

