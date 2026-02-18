PRF Technologies’ DeepSolar Announces its First Commercial Due Diligence Engagement with EDF Power Solutions Israel, a Global Leader in Renewable Energy

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRF Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) (“PRF” or the “Company”) (formerly “PainReform”) today announced that its DeepSolar business unit has entered into a solar analytics services agreement with a subsidiary of EDF Group (Electricite’ De France, France’s Electric Company, one of the largest international energy companies), a global leader in renewable energy, relating to an operational, utility-scale solar power plant in Israel. This engagement represents the next phase of Deep Solar’s previously announced strategy and a new commercial revenue opportunity—an important milestone following the recent launch of Smart TDD.

Pursuant to the agreement, DeepSolar has commenced work on a technical due diligence (“TDD”) engagement, including the intake and analysis of historical and operational plant data. The engagement applies DeepSolar’s Smart TDD analytics to support a structured, independent technical review of the solar asset.

The customer for the engagement is a special-purpose company of EDF Power Solutions Israel, the Israeli renewable-energy subsidiary of EDF Group.’ The agreement relates to an operating utility-scale solar plant and involves the application of analytics to assess asset condition and performance using available operational data.

DeepSolar’s Smart TDD service is designed as a repeatable, analytics-driven due diligence solution to support multiple use cases across a solar asset’s lifecycle, including:

Commissioning , to verify build quality and confirm compliance with acceptance criteria

, to verify build quality and confirm compliance with acceptance criteria Warranty expiry , to identify potential hidden defects and claims prior to the end of constructor coverage

, to identify potential hidden defects and claims prior to the end of constructor coverage Underperformance , to diagnose and address the sources of revenue loss

, to diagnose and address the sources of revenue loss Asset acquisition, to provide a clear, fast and independent view of asset condition using historical and operational data

The Smart TDD service applies analytics to plant data to generate structured, transparent outputs that can be reviewed by both technical teams and senior management, supporting disciplined technical and financial decision-making.

“Utility-scale solar assets generate significant volumes of operational data over their lifetime,” said Ehud Geller, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of PRF Technologies. “DeepSolar’s analytics are designed to help asset owners translate that data into clear, objective insight that supports informed technical due diligence and asset-level decision-making. Moreover, we believe this engagement illustrates the growing commercial interest in our offering.”

Technical due diligence and analytics services are commonly used by large solar operators to support asset oversight, lifecycle management, and strategic planning. DeepSolar’s Smart TDD applies analytics-driven methodologies to support these activities through structured, independent analysis of operational data.

For more information, please visit: https://tdd.deepsolar.ai/

About DeepSolar

DeepSolar develops advanced digital-asset-management technologies for utility-scale solar plants. Its AI-driven algorithms transform complex operational data into actionable insights—detecting issues, forecasting production, and improving decision-making to maximize asset performance and profitability. DeepSolar is an active participant in the NVIDIA Connect program (#NVIDIAConnect), supporting continued innovation in AI-powered renewable-energy solutions.

About PRF Technologies

PRF Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) is a company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, and a developer of AI-driven energy optimization technologies through its DeepSolar platform. The Company’s pharmaceutical programs leverage a proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system intended to provide prolonged post-surgical pain relief while minimizing the need for repeated dosing and reducing reliance on opioids. Through DeepSolar, PRF also delivers advanced software solutions that enable both consumers and enterprises to monitor, forecast, and optimize energy consumption—particularly in solar-integrated environments. This dual business model reflects PRF’s strategic commitment to applying precision technology across high-impact sectors including healthcare and sustainable energy. For more information, please visit https://prf-tech.com .

