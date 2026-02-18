Drone Service Research Report 2026-2036: Market Revenues to Surpass $35 Billion - BVLOS Normalization Unlocks Scale Economics

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Service Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Drone Service Market will surpass US$35.72 billion in 2026,



The Drone Service Market Report 2026-2036 (Including Impact of U.S. Trade Tariffs): This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



BVLOS Normalization Unlocks Scale Economics



The single biggest catalyst is the shift from ad-hoc waivers to rule-based, routine BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) operations. In the U.S., the FAA has moved from scattered exemptions to a formal BVLOS rulemaking, publishing a proposed performance-based framework in August 2025 that addresses aircraft design, separation, operational authorizations and third-party services-setting the stage for routine low-altitude BVLOS at commercial scale.

Even before rule finalization, the FAA's BEYOND program has been quietly seeding approvals that matter to enterprise buyers; for example, a February 2024 waiver allowed BVLOS power-infrastructure inspections without visual observers using Skydio aircraft under ' shielding' mitigations, a blueprint many utilities can now replicate. These steps shrink the cost of compliance and reduce lead times from quarters to weeks, changing the IRR math for inspection, mapping and security services.



Regulatory momentum is global. Australia's CASA launched a 12-month ' Broad Area BVLOS' approvals trial in 2025 with four standardized pathways so qualified operators can win area-based authorizations rather than site-by-site waivers; the UK CAA has been expanding BVLOS in ' atypical air environments,' and is now green-lighting long-range rail inspections and even cross-border trials.

In Europe, U-space is progressing from concept to certification, with EASA issuing the first U-space service-provider certificate in May 2025-an essential building block for scalable, digitally managed drone traffic across the EU. Together, these moves reduce regulatory uncertainty and create procurement-friendly language for tenders that require ' BVLOS-ready' services across power, rail, and public-safety corridors.



Economics of Handheld-Class Links And Sparse Demand Pockets



Even as retail delivery grows, the unit economics remain sensitive to density, weather, and payload constraints. Under present rules and airframes, many U.S. retail operations limit weight to roughly five pounds, set delivery radii near six miles, and mandate ' parked-only' handoff designs that add operational friction.

The early commercial offers prove value but also define a ceiling on throughput per node, which means providers must cluster demand or leverage store networks to reach profitability. In parallel, handheld-class direct-to-device links (satellite or HIBS) are not a substitute for drone logistics; they solve coverage, not carriage of goods, and reinforce that drones must win on cost and convenience route by route.



Capital intensity is real. Drone delivery networks require fleets, batteries, docks, ground processes and cloud orchestration, while inspection networks need docks, connectivity and trained analysts. Until regulators fully normalize BVLOS-and insurers and financiers price risk accordingly-some enterprise buyers will stay piloting rather than locking into multi-year, multi-site contracts. The cadence of FAA rulemaking is improving, but many budgets still assume waivers and environmental reviews, extending time to revenue for newcomers.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Drone Service Market?



The imposition of U.S. tariffs on drone imports particularly from key manufacturing hubs like China has introduced both challenges and opportunities in the global drone service market. These tariffs, which target components such as sensors, batteries, control systems, and finished drones, have led to higher production costs and delayed supply chains for U.S.-based drone service providers. The trade tensions have particularly affected commercial operators and startups that rely heavily on Chinese-manufactured drones and spare parts.

However, the situation has also catalyzed the growth of domestic manufacturing ecosystems in the U.S., as companies increasingly invest in local production and research to mitigate import dependency. The global market is witnessing realignment as Europe, Japan, and India expand their manufacturing and export capacities to fill supply gaps created by U.S.-China trade frictions.



In addition, the tariffs have influenced pricing structures and procurement decisions across end-user industries. Sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and energy have faced temporary disruptions in drone service contracts due to cost inflation and component shortages. Nonetheless, policy support from U.S. agencies like the FAA and Department of Defense for homegrown manufacturers (e.g., Skydio, ModalAI, and Shield AI) has bolstered the resilience of the North American drone ecosystem.

This evolving tariff landscape has, therefore, created a two-fold impact: short-term constraints in supply and costs, and long-term incentives for technological innovation, reshoring, and diversification in the global drone service supply chain.



Key Questions Answered

How is the drone service market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the drone service market?

How will each drone service submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2036?

How will the market shares for each drone service submarket develop from 2026 to 2036?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2026 to 2036?

Will leading drone service markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2036 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2036?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the drone service projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2026 and 2036? What are the implications of drone service projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the drone service market?

Where is the drone service market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Expansion of Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) Model Driving the Market Growth

Growing Use of Drones for Crop Health Assessment and Soil Monitoring

Growing Need for Surveying and Mapping Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Shortage of Skilled Pilots and Technical Personnel Restrain the Market Growth

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns Restrain the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Strategic Collaborations and Cross-Industry Partnerships Opportunities for the Market Growth

Expansion in Logistics and E-Commerce Deliveries Opportunities for the Market Growth

Increasing Adoption in Smart Cities and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Opportunities for the Market Growth

Leading Companies Profiled

AeroVironment, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Airbus SE

AIRO Group Holdings Inc.

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

DroneDeploy

DroneShield Ltd

Edall Systems

Garuda Aerospace Private Limited

Percepto Ltd.

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

Sky-Futures Ltd

Skyports Drone Services Ltd

Terra Drone Corporation

Zipline International Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Solution

End-to-End Solution

Point Solution

By Customer Type

Government Agencies

Other Customer Types

Businesses & Enterprises

By Service Type

Drone Rental

Drone Sales

Drone Pilot Training

Other Service Types

By Application

Filming & Photography

Mapping & Surveying

Inspection & Monitoring

Delivery & Logistics

Other Applications

By Industry Vertical

Construction & Infrastructure

Agriculture

Logistics & Transportation

Defense & Law Enforcement

Media & Entertainment

Other Industry Verticals

Full List of Companies Featured

AeroVironment, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Airbus SE

AIRO Group Holdings Inc.

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

DroneDeploy

DroneShield Ltd

Edall Systems

Garuda Aerospace Private Limited

Percepto Ltd.

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

Sky-Futures Ltd

Skyports Drone Services Ltd

Terra Drone Corporation

Zipline International Inc

AeroVironment

AirRobot

Amazon Prime Air

Argentine DronesVIP

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Coromandel International

Correios (Brazil Post)

Daedong

Delair

Drone Delivery Canada

e& (du)

Entergy Corporation

Flytrex

Garuda Aerospace

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Helsing

HevenDrones

HHLA Sky

Horus Aeronaves / XMobots

IdeaForge

ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.

IndyASTRA Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Joby Aviation

Kenya Airways / Fahari Aviation

Korea's K-Drone Delivery Operators

Microdrones

NearthLab

NHS + Apian (Zipline partner)

Nightingale Security

ONERA

Parrot

Quantum-Systems (Germany)

Rheinmetall

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD)

Saudi Aramco (Drone Ops)

SF Express

Sincron??a Log??stica

Skydio

Skylark Drones

Skyports Infrastructure

Speedbird Aero

Stark

Sunbelt Rentals

Swoop Aero

Terra Drone

Thales Group

Toyota Tsusho / Sora-iina

Uber Technologies Inc.

Volatus Aerospace

Wingcopter

XAG

Zipline

ANAC (Brazil)

Argentine Government

Army Base Workshop (Indian Army)

Brazilian Government (Agriculture)

CASA (Australia)

Chilean Government

Chinese Government

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

French Ministry of Defence

German Aviation Authorities

Government of Himachal Pradesh

Government of India

Government of Telangana

Hong Kong Government

Indian DGCA

Indian State Agricultural Departments

Italian Ministry of Defense

Kenya Ministry of Agriculture

MAIDC (India)

IFFCO

FMC India

Malaysian Government (KISMEC)

Multiple Government Security Agencies

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA)

Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation

South Korean Land Ministry

Transport Canada

U.S. Department of Defense, DOGE Unit, Secretary of Defense

U.S. Government (Foreign Military Sales)

UAE Government

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bsrgi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.