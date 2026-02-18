Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Report 2026-2036: Revenues to Surpass $7.45 Billion - Decarbonisation Mandates and Subsidy Regimes Are Creating a Policy 'Floor' Under Hydrogen Infrastructure Investment

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Decarbonisation Mandates and Subsidy Regimes Are Creating a Policy 'Floor' Under Hydrogen Infrastructure Investment



The single strongest structural driver for hydrogen infrastructure today is the wave of net-zero commitments being converted into concrete policy carbon prices, mandates and direct subsidies which together create long-term demand visibility for pipes, storage, terminals and refuelling networks. In Europe, the REPowerEU plan and the EU Hydrogen Strategy target millions of tonnes of renewable hydrogen by 2030 and explicitly call for large-scale import and transmission infrastructure, with the European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB) initiative now planning 58,000 km of hydrogen pipelines by 2040, about 60% repurposed from natural gas lines.



The Hydrogen Europe 2024 Hydrogen Infrastructure Report underlines that this build-out is seen as essential not just for decarbonisation but also for security of supply after the RussiaUkraine crisis. In the US, the Inflation Reduction Act's 45V clean hydrogen production tax credit, worth up to $3/kg for very low-carbon hydrogen, and the $8 billion Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program are catalysing whole ecosystems of production and infrastructure, with seven hubs selected and billions now flowing into planning and early-phase deployment.

For example, DOE is committing up to $1.2 billion to the HyVelocity Gulf Coast hub and up to $1 billion to the Midwest hub, explicitly to support pipelines, storage and refuelling infrastructure around Houston and the US industrial heartland. These multi-year policy frameworks don't guarantee project success, but they substantially lower perceived risk, pulling in majors like Linde, Air Products, Shell, Engie and Enag?s and turning hydrogen infrastructure from a niche bet into a strategic portfolio pillar.



Capital Intensity, Cost Overruns and Financing Risk Are Slowing Final Investment Decisions for Large Projects



On the restraint side, the sheer capital intensity and execution risk of hydrogen infrastructure remains a major brake on deployment. Large integrated projects like NEOM, Holland Hydrogen 1, or blue hydrogen complexes on the US Gulf Coast involve many billions of dollars of capex, complex joint venture structures and multi-year construction timelines, making them vulnerable to cost overruns, interest rate shocks and shifts in policy. The NEOM project itself has seen cost and schedule scrutiny even as construction passes 80% completion, and analysts highlight that successful debt financing relies heavily on offtake certainty and concessional or guaranteed capital.



In the US, Plug Power recently secured a $1.66 billion DOE loan guarantee to finance up to six green hydrogen plants, explicitly because private lenders were wary of its balance sheet and the early-stage nature of the hydrogen market. Many pipeline and terminal schemes especially in Europe are also being delayed as TSOs and developers wait for clearer cost-recovery frameworks and cross-border tariff rules. The result is that while pipeline concepts like the EHB or H2Med look impressive on paper, smaller, incremental investments (e.g., repurposing single pipelines or building modular plants) often move faster because they can be financed on corporate balance sheets rather than through complex project finance structures.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Hydrogen Infrastructure Market?



The introduction of U.S. tariffs on clean-energy equipment including electrolysers, fuel cell components, hydrogen storage vessels, and specialty steel has created significant ripple effects across the global hydrogen infrastructure market. These tariffs increase the cost of imported technologies, disrupt established supply chains, and shift investment strategies for developers, utilities, and industrial hydrogen consumers.

The U.S., one of the fastest-growing hydrogen markets due to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), relies heavily on imported electrolysers and balance-of-plant hardware from Europe and Asia. As tariffs raise project costs and lengthen procurement cycles, developers are reassessing their timelines, sourcing strategies, and localisation plans.

Meanwhile, other regions particularly Europe, the Middle East, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing redirected investment flows as global companies diversify manufacturing bases to reduce tariff exposure. The overall impact of U.S. tariffs will depend on the duration of policy intervention and the ability of domestic supply chains to scale.



