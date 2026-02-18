Ellis Jacob to Receive Legend of Cinema Award at CinemaCon 2026

Pioneering CEO of Canada’s Largest Cinema Chain to be Recognized for Decades Long Leadership and Vision at the Forefront of the Global Exhibition Industry

Canadian Cinema Icon Becomes Second Recipient of Cinema United’s Most Prestigious Award Following Legendary Filmmaker Martin Scorsese

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Canada’s leading entertainment and media company Cineplex, will receive the Legend of Cinema Award during opening night at this year’s CinemaCon. Michael O’Leary, President and CEO of Cinema United, announced today that Jacob will receive the organization’s most prestigious award, joining acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese as the only two individuals to receive this recognition.

“Ellis has been a leader at the forefront of global exhibition for decades,” said O’Leary. “He has created an entertainment empire that cannot be matched and has been a tireless advocate on behalf of theatre owners around the world. He is a beloved figure who fully embodies the passion of our industry, and we are honored to be able to show our heartfelt appreciation in this way.”

Jacob served as Chair of Cinema United’s Executive Board from 2018-2020. In 2022, he received the CinemaCon Marque Award, which recognizes an exceptional executive within the industry whose strategic vision, leadership and business acumen elevates theatrical exhibition.

“No one has played a more central role in guiding our industry through the turbulence and uncertainty of the past years than Ellis,” added O’Leary. “His role in positioning exhibition for future success simply cannot be overstated. He has been a strong supporter of Cinema United and a valued mentor to me in my capacity as CEO. On behalf of the entire exhibition industry, we want to thank Ellis for everything he has done.”

Jacob, who will retire this year, became President and CEO of Cineplex in October 2003. He began working in the motion picture exhibition industry in 1987; since then, his passion and leadership has helped transform the moviegoing experience across Canada and beyond. With over 100 years of history in Canada, Cineplex is the fourth largest circuit in North America. Jacob’s visionary leadership has helped transform the company from a theatre chain into an exhibition, amusement and media giant that provides exceptional entertainment experiences for people of all ages. Prior to his current role, Jacob was President and CEO of Galaxy Entertainment Inc., which he co-founded in 1999.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Legend of Cinema Award. I have spent my entire career believing in the power of moviegoing to bring people together. The theatrical experience has always held a unique place in our culture and I am truly humbled to be recognized with this award. I have been fortunate to work with inspiring partners across the exhibition community who share a commitment to ensuring that cinemas continue to thrive,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex.

The Legend of Cinema Award recognizes those individuals who have dedicated their careers to preserving and elevating the unparalleled magic of the shared theatrical experience. Their dedication to moviegoing underscores the crucial role cinemas play as cultural landmarks and economic drivers in communities around the world.

CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United and the world’s largest gathering of theatrical exhibitors, will run from April 13–16 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.



ABOUT CINEMA UNITED

Founded in 1948, Cinema United is the largest exhibition trade organization in the world, representing more than 31,000 movie screens in all 50 states, and more than 30,000 screens in 80 countries worldwide. Its membership includes theatres of all sizes, from the largest cinema chains to one-screen theatres in cities and towns around the world. For additional information, please visit cinemaunited.org. Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

ABOUT CINEMACON

CinemaCon attracts upwards of 6,000 motion picture professionals from all facets of the industry – from exhibition and distribution to the equipment and concession areas – all on hand to celebrate the moviegoing experience and the cinema industry. The Coca-Cola Company – one of the industry’s most highly regarded and respected partners in the world of movies – is the official presenting sponsor of CinemaCon. For more information, visit cinemacon.com. Follow CinemaCon on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

ABOUT CINEPLEX

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

Media Contacts:

Andrew Stewart

(424) 299-2065

andrew@cinemaunited.org

Phil Contrino

(610) 844-2459

phil@cinemaunited.org

Harry Medved

(310) 200-1201

harry@cinemaunited.org

Cineplex Media Relations:

PressRoom@Cineplex.com