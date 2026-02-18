247 Labs Achieves Dual ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Information Security

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247 Labs, a premier Canadian custom software and AI development firm, today announced its successful achievement of both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications. This significant milestone reinforces the company’s deep commitment to providing the highest standards of quality management and information security for its enterprise clients across the insurance and healthcare industries.



“Achieving both ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 is a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence, a principle we have honed over 13 years and across more than 1,500 completed projects,” stated Azwar Khalid, CEO of 247 Labs. “For our partners in complex, regulated sectors, these certifications are a promise that their critical data is protected by a world-class security framework and that their projects are managed with the utmost quality. This solidifies our position as a trusted technology partner dedicated to mitigating risk and driving growth.”



This integrated certification process highlights 247 Labs’ holistic approach to operational excellence. By embedding the principles of quality and security into its core processes, the company ensures that every solution, from custom software development to AI and LLM integration, is not only innovative but also secure and reliable from the ground up.



Enhanced Trust for the Insurance Sector



For insurance providers, this dual certification offers a new level of assurance in the delivery of high-quality insurance software solutions. This includes everything from claim management software and policy administration systems to insurance compliance software.



Unwavering Commitment to Healthcare



In the healthcare sector, this certification provides critical assurance for the development of healthcare software solutions. As one of the few Canadian brands on the OHIP registry, 247 Labs demonstrates a unique level of expertise in developing secure EMR/EHR systems and tools for medical billing code confirmation.



This achievement provides clients across all sectors with the assurance that 247 Labs operates with:

Enhanced Quality Assurance: A systematic approach to project delivery that minimizes errors, increases efficiency, and consistently meets client and regulatory requirements.

A systematic approach to project delivery that minimizes errors, increases efficiency, and consistently meets client and regulatory requirements. Ironclad Data Security : Rigorous controls and processes to manage and protect sensitive information, safeguarding intellectual property and ensuring compliance.

Rigorous controls and processes to manage and protect sensitive information, safeguarding intellectual property and ensuring compliance. Increased Trust and Confidence: A certified commitment to international standards that gives clients peace of mind and reinforces 247 Labs’ reputation as a leader in the technology sector.

About 247 Labs



247 Labs is an award-winning Canadian technology company specializing in AI-powered systems, mobile applications, and digital transformation solutions. With a mission to build technology that improves lives, 247 Labs partners with a diverse range of organizations, from startups to enterprise clients including the YMCA, the University of Toronto, and Motorola, to deliver innovative and impactful digital services. With over 1,500 projects completed over 13 years and a 98% customer satisfaction rate, 247 Labs is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to leverage technology for growth and success.



https://thenewsfront.com/247-labs-achieves-dual-iso-9001-and-iso-27001-certifications-reinforcing-commitment-to-quality-and-information-security/