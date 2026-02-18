Broad Arrow Named as the Official Auction Partner of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is thrilled to announce that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, to become the official auction partner for the world-renowned motorsports and luxury lifestyle event. The partnership represents a significant step in Broad Arrow’s evolution as one of the premier collector car auction companies, as it continues to build a world-class roster of some of the most exclusive and exciting auction venues.

Broad Arrow will host a two-day auction at The Quail Golf Club on Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 14, with the latter taking place during the 23rd edition of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The auction is expected to assemble approximately 175 of the market’s most sought-after collector cars for sale, from pre- and post-war classics to motorsport icons, the rarest supercars, emerging modern collectibles, and more. The new agreement supports The Quail’s long‑term vision of expanding its auction platform and elevating results for consignors and collectors, while offering visitors an expanded array of opportunities to connect with the finest automotive experiences.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering will include more than a dozen vehicle debuts from top OEMs and designers, a curated display of hundreds of rare and unique vehicles, as well as world-class cuisine and entertainment. Four celebrated classes will take center stage at this year’s event: The 100th Anniversary of Route 66, The Lamborghini Diablo, The Legacy of Japanese GTs and The Ferrari F40. In addition to world‑class vehicles, guests will enjoy a lavish garden‑party experience, brought to life with The Peninsula’s world‑renowned hospitality, including themed gourmet food pavilions, exceptional libations, a special‑guest Fireside Chat series, live entertainment, and delightful surprises.

“It’s an absolute honor for Broad Arrow to announce this exceptional partnership with The Quail,” says Kenneth Ahn, President of Broad Arrow. “The partnership represents a collaboration between two best-in-class organizations focused on exceptional hospitality, celebration of automobiles, and a shared vision for the future of the hobby.”

“We held our first-ever auction four years ago at the Monterey Jet Center in August 2022. Spending our company’s formative years at such a dynamic location alongside the thrill of Motorlux was an exceptional experience. As we continued our rapid growth, it became clear we were outgrowing the space. The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, is considered by many to be the highlight of Monterey Car Week. Since its founding in 2003, The Quail has evolved from a small enthusiast meet into one of the most influential luxury car events in the world. Broad Arrow has also quickly evolved from a start-up in 2021 to one of the top players in the industry, and we very much look forward to seeing how this new partnership will elevate the experience for driving enthusiasts and collectors during the world-renowned Monterey Car Week,” adds Ahn.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Broad Arrow as our official auction partner in 2026”, said Kai Lermen, Senior Vice President of Peninsula Signature Events. “Broad Arrow’s experienced team, premium car selections and strategic growth align perfectly with the continued evolution of our events. We look forward to bringing world-class auctions to our patrons for years to come.”

Through a relentless commitment to integrity, elevation of the client experience, and high-quality collector cars with a decided focus on what today’s most active collectors are looking for, Broad Arrow has become the fastest growing auction house in its segment. Founded in 2021 by a team of seasoned industry veterans, Broad Arrow helped clients buy, sell, and finance more than $624 million in total transaction value across Auctions, Private Sales, and Capital in 2025. This represents 97 percent growth over 2024 results for the Broad Arrow team ($316 million total in 2024). In 2025, Broad Arrow Auctions sold $257 million in total sales across eight live auctions—including three debut sales in Europe across Italy, Belgium, and Switzerland. The company achieved an overall sell-through rate of 88 percent for 949 lots sold (642 cars, 307 memorabilia lots), setting no fewer than 11 world record auction prices along the way. Bidders came from 52 countries, with the number of registered bidders increasing significantly across recurring auction events.

Broad Arrow will continue to be highly integrated with Motorlux, driven by Hagerty, the iconic celebration at the beginning of Monterey Car Week, taking place Wednesday, August 12. Broad Arrow representatives will preview select auction and private sale offerings and assist clients interested in registering to bid for the company’s auction at The Quail. Motorlux will once again feature Michelin-starred cuisine, 100-point wines and a curated display of world-class automobiles and aircraft at the Monterey Jet Center. All Motorlux guests will continue to receive complimentary auction access.

Consignments are now being welcomed for the 2026 Broad Arrow Quail Auction. Interested parties are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist via broadarrowauctions.com or by emailing info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +1-313-312-0780.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Captions/Credits:

A 2003 Ferrari Enzo is pictured on the block at Broad Arrow’s 2024 Monterey Auction (Credit – Kayden Nelson/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions). The Best of Show-winning 1937 Delahaye Type 135 at the 2024 edition of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering (Credit – Trevor Ryan/Courtesy of The Quail). A snapshot of the busy show field at The Quail 2025 (Credit – MitoKino/Courtesy of The Quail). The top-selling Maserati MC12 Stradale at Broad Arrow’s 2025 Monterey Auction (Credit – Andrew Miterko/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions).

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

About The Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited is the holding company of a group which is engaged in the ownership, development, and management of prestigious hotels and commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, Europe and the United States, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, retail and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Istanbul, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Bangkok and The Peninsula Manila. The property portfolio of the group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John’s Building in Hong Kong, and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The Peak Tram, Retail and Others portfolio of the group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; The Quail in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

About The Peninsula Signature Events

The Peninsula Signature Events are organized by The Peninsula Hotels, dedicated to creating world-class bespoke events at its properties. The Quail is home to the following Peninsula Signature Events: The Quail Ride, The Quail MotoFest, The Quail Rally and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. peninsula.com/signatureevents.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty’s future operating results and financial position, Hagerty’s business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty’s objectives for future operations. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “contemplate,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty’s ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club (“HDC”) subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Hagerty’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty’s reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

Attachments