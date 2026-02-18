BlueCat appoints Jeff McCullough as Vice President, Worldwide Channel and Alliance

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, the leader in Intelligent NetOps, today announced the appointment of Jeff McCullough as Vice President, Worldwide Channel and Alliance. With more than 25 years of experience in partner-led growth within the technology sector, McCullough will oversee BlueCat’s global alliances and partner strategy. He will focus on expanding BlueCat’s channel-first ecosystem and increasing revenue through strategic partnerships.

McCullough most recently served as Vice President of Sales, North America, at NetAlly, where he led partner-growth strategies and was recognized as a 2025 CRN Channel Chief. He has also held global partner leadership roles at SolarWinds, NetApp, Quest Software, HPE, and Park Place Technologies.

“BlueCat has built a strong foundation with its partners, and I’m excited to build on that momentum,” McCullough said. “I believe deeply in a partner-centric approach rooted in trust, transparency, and aligned outcomes, and I look forward to working closely with our partners to unlock new opportunities, deliver greater customer value, and fuel sustainable growth across the ecosystem.”

McCullough is recognized for building collaborative, value-driven partnerships that achieve mutual success. His expertise in ecosystem development and alliance strategy supports BlueCat’s goal of helping customers modernize complex, hybrid networks.

“Jeff’s success building high-performing partner organizations and scaling alliance programs will be instrumental as we expand our ecosystem,” said Peter Brennan, Chief Revenue Officer at BlueCat. “His leadership will deepen alliances, accelerate partner-led revenue, and position our partners for success as customers’ needs evolve.”

McCullough has already engaged with internal partner teams and visited several of BlueCat’s global partners and customers to build trust and seek alignment.

About BlueCat

BlueCat’s Intelligent Network Operations (NetOps) provides the analytics and intelligence needed to change, monitor, secure, automate, and self-heal network infrastructure in support of business goals. The Intelligent NetOps portfolio provides key foundational technologies, including unified core network services, multicloud management, security, and network observability and intelligence solutions with AI-enabled analytics to reduce alert fatigue, help network teams determine root causes, and enable faster decision-making. These solutions can be deployed in hybrid or multicloud environments, in the data center, at remote or branch locations, and via SD-WAN. BlueCat is headquartered in Toronto and New York, with additional offices in the United States, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Singapore, Serbia, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com.

