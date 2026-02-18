TG-17, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Our Bond, Inc. to Align with Brand as Company Expands Sales and Marketing Initiatives Globally

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG-17, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform which is already widely adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that it has changed its corporate name to Our Bond, Inc. in order to better align its corporate identity with its consumer and enterprise brand as the Company continues to expand its sales, marketing, and public awareness initiatives.

The name change reflects the Company’s ongoing efforts to create greater consistency across its corporate, customer, and investor-facing communications as Bond continues to scale.

“We are at a stage of expansion and awareness and it is important that the name is clear and consistent. TG-17 was the original code name for the Company when we operated confidentially in R&D mode. Since the launch in 2020, we switched to the Our Bond name, which is the market-facing name. We are formalizing that name now that much of our effort is focused on accelerating broad commercialization. Our mission remains the same as it has always been: to make personal security accessible to everyone,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO. “As we accelerate our initiatives in brand, sales, and marketing initiatives, aligning our corporate name with our Bond brand creates clarity and reinforces who we are across all stakeholders - members, enterprise customers, partners, and investors alike.”

The Company’s operations, strategy, management team, and mission remain unchanged. The renaming is intended to strengthen market recognition and ensure consistency as Bond expands across its multiple routes to market, including enterprise, municipal, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Bond has invested more than $100 million in building its AI-powered preventative security platform, handling over 1.4 million security service requests, including more than 10,000 emergencies and life-saving situations. With some of the world’s largest companies as customers already, the Company continues to scale its platform across corporations, municipalities, and families seeking enhanced personal protection.

The corporate name change does not affect the rights of shareholders, and no action is required by shareholders with respect to the change. The Company’s ticker symbol and the CUSIP number for its common stock will remain the same. Additional details regarding the name change are available in the Company’s regulatory filings.

About Our Bond, Inc.

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. TG-17, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

