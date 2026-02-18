Visionary Holdings (Nasdaq: GV) Establishes Three Wholly Owned Subsidiaries in Qingdao, Wuxi and Wuhu, Advancing Commercial Expansion in China

HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (“GV” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GV), a technology-driven multinational enterprise, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionary Health Technology Group Limited, has established three new regional wholly owned subsidiaries in Qingdao, Wuxi and Wuhu, China.

These subsidiaries are primarily dedicated to localized market expansion, institutional partnerships, and frontline sales execution for GV’s regenerative medicine, cellular rejuvenation, and aesthetic treatment product portfolio.

This development represents a meaningful operational milestone in GV’s transition from strategic platform buildout to coordinated multi-city commercial execution.

Building a Multi-City Commercial Network

Following the launch of GV’s Asia Headquarters in Hangzhou and the establishment of its sales entity in Nanjing, the addition of Qingdao, Wuxi and Wuhu forms a structured regional commercialization matrix covering:

• Shandong Peninsula (Qingdao)

• Yangtze River Delta biomedical corridor (Wuxi)

• Anhui regional healthcare market (Wuhu)

Together, these cities provide diversified healthcare demand bases, strong institutional resources, and access to premium consumer markets.

Core Functions of the Three Subsidiaries

Each regional subsidiary will focus on:

Localized Sales Execution

Recruiting and building professional sales teams to directly support hospitals, aesthetic clinics, and premium wellness institutions.

Institutional Partnerships

Developing strategic cooperation with regional medical providers, healthcare platforms, and channel partners.

Product Deployment and Market Onboarding

Supporting rollout of GV’s stem-cell-based rejuvenation programs, NK cell revitalization therapies, AI-assisted aging assessment systems, and personalized longevity solutions.

Revenue Visibility Enhancement

Establishing structured sales pipelines and standardized commercialization processes to improve revenue visibility and operational transparency.

A Visible Step Forward in Commercialization

Over the past year, GV has executed a phased strategic roadmap:

• Secured global technology licensing in regenerative medicine

• Launched stem cell–based anti-aging product portfolio

• Established Asia-Pacific operational headquarters

• Built frontline sales infrastructure

• Expanded into multiple regional commercialization hubs

The simultaneous establishment of three additional wholly owned subsidiaries reflects continued progress in translating technology assets into structured sales operations.

Management Commentary

Xiyong Hou, Chief Executive Officer of Visionary Holdings, commented:

“The establishment of wholly owned subsidiaries in Qingdao, Wuxi and Wuhu marks an important step in GV’s commercialization journey. We are progressing from strategic positioning to coordinated city-level execution.

By building localized teams and strengthening regional partnerships, we aim to enhance sales capability and operational visibility. Commercialization is a gradual process, but this multi-city deployment strengthens our scalability and long-term growth foundation.

We remain disciplined in execution and focused on delivering measurable progress for our shareholders.”

Strengthening Long-Term Visibility

With operational platforms now spanning Hangzhou, Nanjing, Qingdao, Wuxi and Wuhu, GV has formed an integrated structure covering strategy, technology, product, and regional sales execution.

This expansion enhances:

• Commercial scalability

• Institutional penetration capability

• Revenue pathway visibility

• Regional diversification

As demand for regenerative medicine and aesthetic treatment continues to expand across Asia, GV believes its structured commercialization approach positions the Company to participate meaningfully in this growth trend.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

