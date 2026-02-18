$89.68 Bn Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Markets, 2026-2036: Rebound in Global Air Traffic and Fleet Expansion Is Structurally Locking in Higher MRO Demand

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market will surpass US$89.68 billion in 2026



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Rebound in Global Air Traffic and Fleet Expansion Is Structurally Locking in Higher MRO Demand



The single biggest engine of growth for the commercial aircraft MRO market is the sustained rebound in global air travel and the expansion of the active fleet, especially narrowbodies. Industry fleet forecasts indicate that the global commercial fleet is expected to grow from around 28,400 aircraft today to roughly 36,400 by 2034.



In practical terms, this means that as airlines such as IndiGo, Ryanair, Southwest and major Middle Eastern carriers continue to add aircraft to meet strong travel demand, every new airframe automatically represents a long-term annuity of heavy checks, engine shop visits, landing gear overhauls and component repairs throughout its 2025 year life. The expansion is especially pronounced in high-growth markets such as India, which is expected to see its fleet more than double over the next decade, creating a massive pipeline of future MRO work and encouraging global providers to expand local presence or form joint ventures.



This structural link between fleet growth and recurring maintenance spend is why major MRO players like Lufthansa Technik, ST Engineering, AFI KLM E&M, Delta TechOps and AAR are aggressively signing multi-year support agreements and expanding capacity for example, Lufthansa Technik's long-term engine MRO deal with Air Arabia for CFM56-5B engines ensures a continuous flow of work through 2033, directly tied to the airline's A320ceo fleet utilization.



Acute Skilled Labor Shortages and Demographic Pressures Are Limiting Capacity Growth



One of the most significant brakes on the commercial MRO market is the chronic shortage of licensed aircraft maintenance technicians, engineers and specialists, particularly in high-growth regions. Many technicians who joined in the 1980s and 1990s are approaching retirement, while the pipeline of new entrants has been constrained by perceptions of the industry as physically demanding, highly regulated and less glamorous than other technical careers.



This tight labor market makes it difficult for MRO providers to add hangar lines or extend shifts, even when demand is strong. It can also drive up wage costs, eroding margins in an already competitive market. Labor constraints are a key reason why global MRO demand is forecast to grow more slowly than the fleet itself roughly 1.8% annually versus 2.5% fleet growth over the next decade as capacity growth struggles to keep pace.

Providers like ST Engineering and Delta TechOps are investing heavily in training academies, apprenticeships and partnerships with technical schools, but it still takes years for new recruits to obtain the certifications required for unsupervised work. In some markets, such as Europe and North America, visa and licensing restrictions further constrain the ability to move technicians across borders quickly to address hotspots in demand, leading to longer turnaround times and limiting the full monetization of MRO opportunities.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market?



The introduction of U.S. tariffs on imported aerospace parts, components, and MRO-related materials has created significant cost pressures across the global commercial aviation maintenance ecosystem. Since U.S. airlines and maintenance, repair & overhaul providers heavily rely on international supply chains especially for engines, avionics, landing gear, and composite structures tariff hikes have elevated procurement costs and extended lead times.



This disruption has prompted airlines to reassess sourcing strategies, accelerate onshoring of repair work, and form new partnerships with domestic suppliers. Globally, tariffs have triggered similar retaliatory policies, impacted cross-border maintenance flows and increased the shift toward regionalized maintenance, repair & overhaul hubs. As a result, the global maintenance, repair & overhaul market must navigate higher operational expenses, restructuring of supply chains, and adjustments in long-term investment plans, with varying outcomes depending on the pace of economic recovery.



Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Ageing Aircraft Across Major Airlines Driving the maintenance, repair & overhaul Market Growth

Growth in Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) and Short-Haul Networks

The Growing Global Demand for Air Travel Continues to Drive the Need for Efficient maintenance, repair & overhaul Services

Market Restraining Factors

Adhering to Complex and Evolving Aviation Regulations

Skilled Labour Shortage in the Aviation Industry Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Investment Opportunities in the Market are Expanding as Governments and Private Operators Prioritize Modernization

The Expansion of maintenance, repair & overhaul Facilities is Becoming a Critical Opportunity Area as Airlines Increase their Fleets

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Player Opportunities for the Growth

