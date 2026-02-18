$45+ Bn Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Markets, 2026-2036: Lighter, Stronger, Smarter - Use Advanced Materials to Hit Fuel-Burn and Emissions Targets Simultaneously

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lighter, Stronger, Smarter: Use Advanced Materials to Hit Fuel-Burn and Emissions Targets Simultaneously
A core growth driver for advanced materials in aerospace and defence is the relentless push to cut weight, improve performance and hit increasingly strict emissions targets without compromising range or payload. Modern commercial aircraft like the Airbus A350 use over 70% advanced materials in their airframes, including carbon-fibre composites, titanium and new aluminium-lithium alloys, enabling lower fuel burn, higher corrosion resistance and reduced maintenance versus traditional aluminium designs.
Boeing's 777X programme, with its massive composite wings manufactured in a dedicated USD 1 billion Composite Wing Center, similarly aims for around 20% lower fuel use and emissions and a 40% smaller noise footprint compared with the aircraft it replaces, driven largely by advanced materials and aerodynamics. As airlines face mounting pressure from regulators, investors and passengers to decarbonise, lightweight, high-strength materials directly translate into lower operating costs and CO? per seat-kilometre.
This is reinforced by research showing that lighter airframes, combined with sustainable aviation fuels, can together deliver meaningful emissions reductions, particularly in the near term before disruptive propulsion technologies fully mature. As a result, OEMs and their supply chains are investing heavily in carbon-fibre reinforced polymers (CFRP), advanced aluminium-lithium alloys, next-generation titanium alloys and hybrid laminates, underpinning robust growth in the global advanced materials in aerospace and defence market
Manage Cost Overruns and Complexity: Advanced Materials Often Come with Painful Learning Curves
One of the biggest restraints on the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market is the high cost and execution risk associated with introducing new materials and manufacturing processes into safety-critical, mission-critical platforms. Advanced composites, stealth coatings and thermal-structural materials can be expensive to source and difficult to scale, and when programmes go wrong, the financial impact is severe.
Northrop Grumman recently disclosed a USD 477 million pre-tax loss on its B-21 Raider stealth bomber programme in Q1 2025 due to higher-than-expected material consumption and process changes required to ramp production, contributing to a 7% drop in quarterly sales and underlining how unforgiving advanced-materials-intensive programmes can be when cost models prove optimistic.
Similar issues have plagued earlier composite-heavy projects-from the Boeing 787's initial production challenges to supply-chain bottlenecks in high-grade carbon fibre and resin-which can drive schedule delays, rework costs and write-offs. For smaller OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, the capital intensity of installing autoclaves, advanced AFP machines or ceramic processing lines, plus the certification burden, can be prohibitive, limiting the number of players that can realistically participate and slowing overall industry adoption.
What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market?
U.S. tariffs on strategic materials, components, and intermediate inputs have introduced structural disruptions across the global advanced materials supply chain serving aerospace and defence applications. These measures, aimed at protecting domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers, have raised procurement costs for advanced composites, specialty alloys, ceramic matrix composites, and high-performance polymers.
Aerospace and defence programmes, which operate on long qualification cycles and tightly integrated global supply networks, are particularly sensitive to such policy shifts. As a result, original equipment manufacturers and tier suppliers are reassessing sourcing strategies, accelerating localisation initiatives, and renegotiating long-term supplier contracts to manage cost inflation and supply risks.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Rising Production of Next-Generation Commercial and Military Aircraft
- Shift Toward Thermoplastic Composites for High-Rate Manufacturing Driving the Market Growth
- Rising Demand for Lightweight Materials Across industries Driving the Market Growth
Market Restraining Factors
- Repair, Recycling, and End-of-Life Challenges Restrain the Market Growth
- Skilled Workforce and Technical Expertise Shortage Restrain the Market Growth
Market Opportunities
- Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for Market
- investment in Advanced Material Opportunities for the Aerospace and Defence industry
- Launch of New Advanced Materials for Commercial and Defence Aircraft Opportunities for the Market Growth
Segments Covered in the Report
By Temperature Regime
- Standard Temperature Materials
- High- & Ultra-High Temperature Materials
By Function
- Stealth & Signature Management (Radar/IR)
- Other Functions
- Lightweighting & Structural Performance
By Application
- Airframe & Primary Structures
- Aircraft & Spacecraft Interiors
- Propulsion Systems & Engine Components
- Other Applications
By Platform
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft (Fixed-Wing & Rotorcraft)
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) & Drones
- Spacecraft & Launch Vehicles
- Other Platforms
By Material Type
- Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs)
- Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs)
- Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)
- Advanced Alloys (Titanium, Superalloys)
- High-Performance Polymers & Resins
- Other Material Types
Full List of Companies Featured
- Arkema S.A.
- ATI inc.
- Bodycote
- CoorsTek, Inc.
- GKN Aerospace Materials
- Kyocera Corporation
- Materion Advanced Materials
- Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- Park Aerospace Corp.
- Safran Ceramics
- Saint-Gobain Aerospace
- SGL Carbon SE
- Solvay S.A.
- Toho Tenax
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Airborne Aerospace B.V.
- Alberta innovates
- Avient Corporation
- AZL Aachen GmbH
- BASF SE
- Chomarat Group
- Cummins inc.
- Envalior
- Exel Composites Plc
- Fairmat
- Fraunhofer institute for High-Speed Dynamics (EMI)
- GKN Aerospace
- Harper international
- Hera Group
- Hexcel Corporation
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Kia Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- NPROXX B.V.
- PRF Composite Materials
- Procotex Group
- SABIC
- SGL Carbon SE
- Sika AG
- Solvay S.A.
- Syensqo
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- UBE Corporation
- Vectorply Corporation
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- Westlake Epoxy
- Advanced Propulsion Centre United Kingdom (APC UK)
- Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
- Composites UK
- European Union (EU)
- Infrastructure Alberta
- Innovate UK
- International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG)
- International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
- Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
- Ministry of Trade and industry (MTI), Singapore
- National institute of Clean and Low Carbon Energy (China)
- Prairies Economic Development Canada
- Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)
- UL Standards & Engagement (UL)
- United States Department of Energy (U.S. DOE)
