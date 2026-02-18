$45+ Bn Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Markets, 2026-2036: Lighter, Stronger, Smarter - Use Advanced Materials to Hit Fuel-Burn and Emissions Targets Simultaneously

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market will surpass US$45.13 billion in 2026



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Lighter, Stronger, Smarter: Use Advanced Materials to Hit Fuel-Burn and Emissions Targets Simultaneously



A core growth driver for advanced materials in aerospace and defence is the relentless push to cut weight, improve performance and hit increasingly strict emissions targets without compromising range or payload. Modern commercial aircraft like the Airbus A350 use over 70% advanced materials in their airframes, including carbon-fibre composites, titanium and new aluminium-lithium alloys, enabling lower fuel burn, higher corrosion resistance and reduced maintenance versus traditional aluminium designs.

Boeing's 777X programme, with its massive composite wings manufactured in a dedicated USD 1 billion Composite Wing Center, similarly aims for around 20% lower fuel use and emissions and a 40% smaller noise footprint compared with the aircraft it replaces, driven largely by advanced materials and aerodynamics. As airlines face mounting pressure from regulators, investors and passengers to decarbonise, lightweight, high-strength materials directly translate into lower operating costs and CO? per seat-kilometre.

This is reinforced by research showing that lighter airframes, combined with sustainable aviation fuels, can together deliver meaningful emissions reductions, particularly in the near term before disruptive propulsion technologies fully mature. As a result, OEMs and their supply chains are investing heavily in carbon-fibre reinforced polymers (CFRP), advanced aluminium-lithium alloys, next-generation titanium alloys and hybrid laminates, underpinning robust growth in the global advanced materials in aerospace and defence market



Manage Cost Overruns and Complexity: Advanced Materials Often Come with Painful Learning Curves



One of the biggest restraints on the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market is the high cost and execution risk associated with introducing new materials and manufacturing processes into safety-critical, mission-critical platforms. Advanced composites, stealth coatings and thermal-structural materials can be expensive to source and difficult to scale, and when programmes go wrong, the financial impact is severe.

Northrop Grumman recently disclosed a USD 477 million pre-tax loss on its B-21 Raider stealth bomber programme in Q1 2025 due to higher-than-expected material consumption and process changes required to ramp production, contributing to a 7% drop in quarterly sales and underlining how unforgiving advanced-materials-intensive programmes can be when cost models prove optimistic.

Similar issues have plagued earlier composite-heavy projects-from the Boeing 787's initial production challenges to supply-chain bottlenecks in high-grade carbon fibre and resin-which can drive schedule delays, rework costs and write-offs. For smaller OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, the capital intensity of installing autoclaves, advanced AFP machines or ceramic processing lines, plus the certification burden, can be prohibitive, limiting the number of players that can realistically participate and slowing overall industry adoption.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market?



U.S. tariffs on strategic materials, components, and intermediate inputs have introduced structural disruptions across the global advanced materials supply chain serving aerospace and defence applications. These measures, aimed at protecting domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers, have raised procurement costs for advanced composites, specialty alloys, ceramic matrix composites, and high-performance polymers.

Aerospace and defence programmes, which operate on long qualification cycles and tightly integrated global supply networks, are particularly sensitive to such policy shifts. As a result, original equipment manufacturers and tier suppliers are reassessing sourcing strategies, accelerating localisation initiatives, and renegotiating long-term supplier contracts to manage cost inflation and supply risks.



Key Questions Answered

How is the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market?

How will each advanced materials in aerospace and defence submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2036?

How will the market shares for each advanced materials in aerospace and defence submarket develop from 2026 to 2036?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2026 to 2036?

Will leading advanced materials in aerospace and defence markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2036 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2036?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the advanced materials in aerospace and defence projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2026 and 2036? What are the implications of advanced materials in aerospace and defence projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market?

Where is the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Production of Next-Generation Commercial and Military Aircraft

Shift Toward Thermoplastic Composites for High-Rate Manufacturing Driving the Market Growth

Rising Demand for Lightweight Materials Across industries Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Repair, Recycling, and End-of-Life Challenges Restrain the Market Growth

Skilled Workforce and Technical Expertise Shortage Restrain the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for Market

investment in Advanced Material Opportunities for the Aerospace and Defence industry

Launch of New Advanced Materials for Commercial and Defence Aircraft Opportunities for the Market Growth

Segments Covered in the Report

By Temperature Regime

Standard Temperature Materials

High- & Ultra-High Temperature Materials

By Function

Stealth & Signature Management (Radar/IR)

Other Functions

Lightweighting & Structural Performance

By Application

Airframe & Primary Structures

Aircraft & Spacecraft Interiors

Propulsion Systems & Engine Components

Other Applications

By Platform

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft (Fixed-Wing & Rotorcraft)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) & Drones

Spacecraft & Launch Vehicles

Other Platforms

By Material Type

Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs)

Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)

Advanced Alloys (Titanium, Superalloys)

High-Performance Polymers & Resins

Other Material Types

Full List of Companies Featured

Arkema S.A.

ATI inc.

Bodycote

CoorsTek, Inc.

GKN Aerospace Materials

Kyocera Corporation

Materion Advanced Materials

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Park Aerospace Corp.

Safran Ceramics

Saint-Gobain Aerospace

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay S.A.

Toho Tenax

Toray Industries, Inc.

Airborne Aerospace B.V.

Alberta innovates

Avient Corporation

AZL Aachen GmbH

BASF SE

Chomarat Group

Cummins inc.

Envalior

Exel Composites Plc

Fairmat

Fraunhofer institute for High-Speed Dynamics (EMI)

GKN Aerospace

Harper international

Hera Group

Hexcel Corporation

Hyundai Motor Group

Kia Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

NPROXX B.V.

PRF Composite Materials

Procotex Group

SABIC

SGL Carbon SE

Sika AG

Solvay S.A.

Syensqo

Toray Industries, Inc.

UBE Corporation

Vectorply Corporation

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Westlake Epoxy

Advanced Propulsion Centre United Kingdom (APC UK)

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

Composites UK

European Union (EU)

Infrastructure Alberta

Innovate UK

International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG)

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Ministry of Trade and industry (MTI), Singapore

National institute of Clean and Low Carbon Energy (China)

Prairies Economic Development Canada

Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)

UL Standards & Engagement (UL)

United States Department of Energy (U.S. DOE)

