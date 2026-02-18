Malibu Boats Named Official Towboat of the Performance Ski & Surf Gravel Tour

LOUDON, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats today announced its partnership as the exclusive towboat sponsor of the Performance Ski & Surf Gravel Tour, one of the most established grassroots wake sports tournament series in the world.

Founded in 1999 by watersports legend Herb O’Brien and Bill Porter, owner of Performance Ski & Surf, the Gravel Tour was built on a simple belief: grassroots competition grows the sport. For more than 25 years, the series has brought together riders of all ages and skill levels to compete, progress and build community on the water.

For the 2026 season, the Malibu M230 will tow riders across wakeboard, wakesurf, wakeskate, and foil divisions, delivering the performance and consistency competitive athlete’s demand.

“Grassroots tournaments are the foundation of wake sports,” said Chris Loomis, Director of Dealer Development at Malibu Boats. “The Gravel Tour represents progression, family involvement and authentic competition. We’re proud to have the M230 towing riders this season.”

Joining the partnership is Liquid Planet Marine, Central Florida’s premier Malibu Boats dealership and the Preferred Dealer of Performance Ski & Surf.

“We’re excited to stand alongside Malibu and Performance Ski & Surf in supporting this series,” said Pete Grinnell, President of Liquid Planet Marine. “The Gravel Tour brings together passionate riders and families who truly love being on the water. We’re proud to support an event that strengthens the wake sports community.”

Over the decades, the Gravel Tour has served as a proving ground for aspiring athletes. Riders such as Dallas Friday, JD Webb, Adam Errington, and countless others have competed in grassroots events early in their careers before advancing to the highest levels of the sport. Malibu legends including Brian Grubb, Tarah Mikacich and Cobe Mikacich, Phil Soven and Gerry Nunn have also been part of the series’ history.

“My favorite thing about the Gravel Tour is bringing riders of all ages together with their families and watching them grow,” said Bill Porter, Owner of Performance Ski & Surf and Founder of the Gravel Tour. “Seeing someone go from their first grassroots event to competing at the highest level is incredible. But what makes it special are the friendships built along the way — not just between riders, but families too. That’s what this tour has always been about.”

Axis Wake Pro Team member Bec Gange believes grassroots events are essential for development. “These contests build confidence in young riders. They learn how to structure a run, read water conditions and communicate with judges and drivers. That experience carries with them for years.”

The 2026 Performance Ski & Surf Gravel Tour towed by Malibu Boats will take place at Lake David in Groveland, Florida.

The 2026 Performance Ski & Surf Gravel Tour towed by Malibu Boats will take place at Lake David in Groveland, Florida.

