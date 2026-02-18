Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Research Report 2026-2036: Market Revenues to Surpass $21.68 Billion - From 'Nice-to-Have' into a Strategic Material for Aerospace and Automotive OEMs

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market: In terms of value the market will surpass US$21.68 billion in 2026
This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.
Tighter Global Emissions Rules and Lightweighting Mandates Are Turning CFRP from 'Nice-to-Have' into a Strategic Material for Aerospace and Automotive OEMs
Across aviation and road transport, decarbonization policies are steadily forcing OEMs to pull every lever they can to reduce fuel burn and emissions per passenger-kilometer, and CFRP sits right at the heart of that strategy. Carbon fibre composites offer very high strength- and stiffness-to-weight ratios, enabling airframers like Boeing and Airbus to cut structural weight dramatically versus aluminumBoeing's 787 and Airbus's A350 both use around 50%+ composites by weight in their primary structures, which translates directly into lower fuel burn over an aircraft's lifetime.
On the ground, automakers are under pressure from CO,CC fleet targets in Europe, China, and the U.S., plus range and efficiency expectations in battery-electric vehicles, to shed mass in chassis, body-in-white, and structural components; CFRP is increasingly used in high-end EVs and performance vehicles for wheels, body panels, and structural members, as seen with Carbon Revolution's carbon-fibre wheels adopted by premium OEM platforms.
Hexcel's 2024 results, which show 12% growth in its commercial aerospace business as production of composite-intensive aircraft ramps up again, are a good real-world data point that regulations and OEM design choices are already translating into stronger CFRP demand.
Persistently High Material and Processing Costs Continue to Cap CFRP's Penetration into Cost-Sensitive Mass-Market Applications
Despite all the advantages, CFRP is still fundamentally expensive: PAN precursor production, energy-intensive oxidation and carbonization, strict quality control, and sophisticated lay-up and curing or consolidation processes all add cost compared to glass-fibre composites, aluminum, or high-strength steel, and this remains the single biggest restraint on its wider adoption.
Market studies consistently highlight cost as the major barrier, with CFRP material prices often several times higher than competing materials, which explains why CFRP is heavily used in high-value aerospace structures, premium automotive, and performance sports equipment, but only slowly enters mainstream cars or commodity infrastructure.
Even on the supply side, we see margin pressure: Guangwei Composites' 2024 annual results show a net income decline of over 15% year-on-year despite solid revenue, reflecting pricing pressure and cost challenges in a more competitive market. OEMs and Tier-1s remain cautious about committing CFRP to platforms unless they can either charge a premium (supercars, high-end EVs) or capture clear lifecycle savings (e.g., reduced maintenance in wind or industrial uses), which slows overall volume growth relative to technical potential.
What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market?
U.S. tariffs on carbon fibre, precursor materials, and downstream composite products have introduced cost pressures across the global carbon fibre reinforced plastic market. Higher import duties have increased raw material and intermediate product prices for manufacturers dependent on cross-border supply chains, particularly those sourcing polyacrylonitrile precursor, carbon fibre tows, and prepregs from Asia and Europe.
While domestic producers benefit from improved price competitiveness, end-use industries such as aerospace, wind energy, automotive, and pressure vessels face higher procurement costs, longer lead times, and increased emphasis on supplier diversification and localization strategies.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Rising Demand for Lightweight Materials Across Industries Driving the Market Growth
- Rising Demand for Regular Tow Carbon in Pressure Vessels Driving the Market Growth
- Increasing Use in Wind Energy Industry Driving the Market Growth
Market Restraining Factors
- Lack of Standardization in Manufacturing Technologies Hinder the Market Growth
- Carbon Fibre Composites Face Significant Recyclability Challenges, Which Limit their Sustainability Profile and Long-Term Growth
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Use in 3D Printing Opportunities for the Market
- Increasing Investment in Low Cost Coal Based Carbon Fibres Opportunities for the Market
- Partnership and Collaboration Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market
