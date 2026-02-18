Sustainable Aviation Fuels & Propulsion Systems Research Report 2026-2036: Market Revenues to Surpass $8.25 Billion - Policy and Corporate Targets Converting Pledges into Market Pull

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuels & Propulsion Systems Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for the Sustainable Aviation Fuels & Propulsion Systems Market: In terms of value the market will surpass US$8.25 billion in 2026, the work calculates. The publisher predicts strong revenue growth through to 2036. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.
Structural Demand Acceleration Driven by Mandates and Airline Net-Zero Commitments: Policy and Corporate Targets Converting Pledges into Market Pull
Regulatory mandates and airline net-zero commitments are converting aspirational decarbonisation goals into concrete fuel demand that will underpin SAF market growth through the next decade: the EU/UK blended SAF mandates and national commitments create a predictable, legally binding off-take corridor that incentivises upstream investment and long-term contracts between producers and carriers, while individual airline pledges (and corporate procurement programs) create incremental voluntary demand that premiums producers can monetise.
This structural demand pull has already been reflected in market forecasts projecting very high compound growth rates for SAF over the remainder of the 2020s and into the 2030s, and is forcing offtake models, offtaker-backed financing and strategic partnerships (for example between refiners and airlines) to secure future cash flows and de-risk plant financing.
Cost-Competitiveness and Economic Barriers: High Production Costs Relative to Fossil Jet Fuel
The single largest near-term restraint is the cost gap between SAF and conventional jet kerosene, driven by limited feedstock availability, capital intensity of new plant technologies (PtL, AtJ), and currently small production runs that prevent economies of scale. This means airlines face a direct trade-off between sustainability and unit cost; without progressive policy measures (blending mandates with credits, subsidies, tax incentives) or sustained consumer willingness to pay, SAF penetration will be constrained. The market's current price premium creates pressure for producers to prioritise high-value niche contracts rather than broad-market supply until cost curves materially fall.
What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels & Propulsion Systems Market?
The introduction of U.S. tariffs on clean energy technologies, aviation components, and fuel-processing equipment has added a new layer of complexity to the global SAF and propulsion systems market. These tariffs influence the cost of imported catalysts, electrolysers, turbines, feedstock-processing machinery, and battery-electric/hydrogen propulsion components sourced from Europe and Asia.
As a result, capital expenditure for new SAF plants and propulsion R&D projects may rise, particularly for Power-to-Liquid (PtL), FischerTropsch, and hybrid-electric programs that rely heavily on global supply chains. At the same time, tariffs could accelerate domestic manufacturing in the United States, potentially creating a competitive shift in global production capacity. The overall impact varies significantly depending on the macroeconomic recovery pattern, V-shaped, U-shaped, or L-shaped, over the forecast period.
Key Questions Answered
- How is the sustainable aviation fuels & propulsion systems market evolving?
- What is driving and restraining the sustainable aviation fuels & propulsion systems market?
- How will each sustainable aviation fuels & propulsion systems submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2036?
- How will the market shares for each sustainable aviation fuels & propulsion systems submarket develop from 2026 to 2036?
- What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2026 to 2036?
- Will leading sustainable aviation fuels & propulsion systems markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2036 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2036?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- What are the sustainable aviation fuels & propulsion systems projects for these leading companies?
- How will the industry evolve during the period between 2026 and 2036? What are the implications of sustainable aviation fuels & propulsion systems projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
- Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the sustainable aviation fuels & propulsion systems market?
- Where is the sustainable aviation fuels & propulsion systems market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
- What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?
- What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Increasing Adoption of Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Engines Driving the Market Growth
- Advancement in Feedstock Processing and Refining Technologies
- Increasing Focus on Aircraft Modernisation Driving the Market Growth
Market Restraining Factors
- Sustainable Fuel Production Scale-Up Hindered by High Cost and Limited Feedstock
- Technological Bottlenecks in Next-Generation Propulsion System Restrain the Market Growth
Market Opportunities
- Investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuels and Propulsion Systems: Opportunities for the Market
- Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players: Opportunities for Market Growth
- Expansion of Global SAF Mandates and Policy Incentives: Opportunities for the Market
Leading Companies Profiled
- Aemetis, Inc.
- Alder Energy, LLC
- BP Plc
- Fulcrum BioEnergy
- GE Aerospace Services
- Gevo, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- LanzaJet, Inc.
- Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC
- Pratt & Whitney
- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
- Safran S.A
- Total Energies SE
- World Energy, LLC
- ZeroAvia.
Segments Covered in the report:
By Propulsion System
- Conventional Turbofan / Turboprop
- Series Hybrid Systems
By End-User
- Air Cargo Operators & Integrators
- Other End-Users
- Commercial Passenger Carriers
By Feedstock
- Lipid-based
- Lignocellulosic
- Sugars & Alcohols
- CO,CC + Green Hydrogen
By Aircraft Type
- Commercial Aircraft
- Business & General Aviation
- Cargo & Freighter
- Military & Government Aircraft
- Other Aircraft Types
By Fuel Type
- Hydro processed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)
- FischerTropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)
- Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ)
- Hydro processed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Iso-Paraffins (HFS-SIP)
- Synthetic e-Kerosene
- Power-to-Liquid / e-Fuels
Full List of Companies and Organisations Featured
- Aemetis, Inc.
- Alder Energy, LLC
- BP PLC
- Fulcrum BioEnergy
- GE Aerospace Services
- Gevo, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- LanzaJet, Inc.
- Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC
- Pratt & Whitney
- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
- Safran S.A
- Total Energies SE
- World Energy, LLC
- ZeroAvia
- ADNOC
- Aer Lingus
- Aeromexico
- Air France
- Air France-KLM
- Air Products
- Airbus
- Airlink
- American Airlines
- Aramco (Saudi Aramco)
- ATR
- Azul
- Beyond Aero
- Boeing
- British Airways
- Cepsa
- Chevron Lummus Global (CLG)
- Daher
- Delta Air Lines
- Deutsche Aircraft
- DG Fuels
- EcoCeres
- Embraer
- Emirates
- ENOC
- Ethiopian Airlines
- Etihad Airways
- Finnair
- GOL Airlines
- Infinium
- Johnson Matthey
- KBR
- LanzaJet
- LanzaTech
- LATAM Airlines
- Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG)
- Masdar
- MENA Biofuels
- Neste
- Pemex
- Petrobras
- Pratt & Whitney Canada
- Qatar Airways
- RVL Aviation
- Safran
- Sasol
- South African Airways (SAA)
- Sugar Valley Energy
- Topsoe
- TotalEnergies
- Virgin Australia
- Volaris
- Zaffar
- ZeroAvia
- ADM Aeroports de Montreal (airport authority)
- CORSIA Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (UN/ICAO mechanism)
- CRIAQ Consortium for Research and Innovation in Aerospace in Quebec
- Department for Transport (DfT), United Kingdom
- DGAC French Civil Aviation Authority
- EBAA European Business Aviation Association
- Energy Industries Council (EIC)
- Espace A?ro (Quebec Aerospace Innovation Zone)
- European Commission
- European Union (EU) including ReFuselEUsssssssss Aviation Regulation
- First Movers Coalition (Aviation Member Group)
- GAMA General Aviation Manufacturers Association
- Government of Brazil
- Government of Canada
- Government of Chile
- Government of India Ministry of Civil Aviation
- Government of Mexico National SAF Roadmap in development
- Government of South Africa s via Budget Review & policy endorsements
- Hamburg Declaration on Green Aviation
- IATA International Air Transport Association
- INSAT Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology (Canada)
- International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
- Latin American & Caribbean SAF Cooperation Initiatives
- Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA)
- UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3tx53
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.