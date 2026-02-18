Salem Media Presents 2026 Stuart Epperson Award for Excellence in Christian Media to Dr. David Jeremiah at NRB

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) announced during this morning’s Salem Summit Breakfast at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention, that it presented the 2026 Stuart Epperson Award for Excellence in Christian Media to Dr. David Jeremiah, Senior Pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church and founder of Turning Point Ministries.

The award, established in 2024, honors the legacy of Salem co-founder and longtime chairman Stuart Epperson, who passed away in July 2023. Epperson co-founded Salem in 1974 with his brother-in-law Edward G. Atsinger III, building what would become the nation’s leading Christian and conservative media company.

Known as “Big Stu,” Epperson was widely known as a mentor, a faithful Christian statesman, and a friend to leaders across Christian broadcasting and ministry. This award recognizes individuals whose work in Christian media reflects the same commitment to faithfulness, integrity, and Gospel impact that defined his life.

Dr. Jeremiah was honored in front of more than 500 ministry and media leaders gathered for Salem’s annual NRB breakfast, a tradition spanning more than two decades.

“Dr. Jeremiah’s ministry has shaped generations of believers through faithful Bible teaching and a steadfast commitment to the Gospel,” said David P. Santrella, Chief Executive Officer. “His life’s work reflects the very qualities Stuart Epperson championed in Christian broadcasting.”

The inaugural presentation of the award in 2024 was made by Atsinger to Stuart’s wife, Nancy Epperson, and their son, Stuart Epperson Jr., in tribute to the family whose faith helped build Salem’s mission. In 2025, the award was presented to Charles R. Swindoll, longtime pastor and Bible teacher who is heard worldwide on Insight for Living.

About the Stuart Epperson Award for Excellence in Christian Media

Created by Salem Media Group in 2024, the award commemorates the life and legacy of Stuart Epperson by honoring leaders whose contributions to Christian media exemplify faithfulness, leadership, and enduring Gospel impact.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com .