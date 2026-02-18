Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala Returns to NYC on March 31st, Uniting World-Renowned Chefs to Advance Acceptance, Inclusion and Employment for the Autism Community

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks, the leading national autism advocacy organization, will host its annual, highly anticipated Celebrity Chef Gala on Tuesday, March 31st, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Now in its 19th year, the Gala will once again bring together an extraordinary roster of award-winning chefs, industry leaders, and advocates for an unforgettable evening of world-class cuisine in support of the autism community.

Since its inception, the Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala has advanced Autism Speaks’ mission of creating a world where every autistic person can thrive—supported by access to healthcare, education, employment opportunities, and inclusive communities that extend beyond awareness to meaningful acceptance.

The 2026 Gala will feature a multi-course dining experience prepared by an exceptional lineup of celebrated chefs, including Daniel Boulud, Bobby Flay, Chris Bianco, Gabriel Kreuther, Andrew Zimmern, Brooke Williamson, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, and many more. Each dish will reflect the chefs’ distinctive culinary voices while reinforcing the Gala’s message of individuality, collaboration, and community.

The evening will be hosted by Chef Maneet Chauhan, with entertainment by Abbey Romeo of Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, and co-chaired by Jennifer Caserta Priore and Barry Feirstein. Having raised more than $20 million over the years, proceeds from the Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala will continue to directly support Autism Speaks’ programs and initiatives, including workforce development efforts aimed at increasing employment opportunities for autistic adults and fostering more inclusive workplaces nationwide.

This year’s Gala will also serve as the public debut of Chefs on the Spectrum, a new workforce and mentorship initiative led by Chef Franklin Becker, Culinary Chair of the 2026 event, and a growing coalition of some of the most respected chefs in the country.

Designed to address the dual challenge of autistic adults facing persistent barriers to stable employment and career advancement, while professional kitchens across the country struggle to fill skilled roles, Chefs on the Spectrum places autistic adults into meaningful, real-world kitchen positions.

“The Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala has long brought together culinary leaders, advocates and supporters to build connection and opportunity,” said Keith Wargo, Autism Speaks President and Chief Executive Officer. “This year, we’re proud to expand that impact through the launch of Chefs on the Spectrum — a program designed to create clear pathways into the culinary industry for autistic individuals while equipping employers with the guidance and support needed to build more inclusive, sustainable workplaces. Together, we are helping to open doors, shift perceptions and ensure autistic talent is recognized, valued and empowered to thrive.”

“Hospitality has always been about people—welcoming them, supporting them, and helping them grow,” said Chef Becker. “Through Chefs on the Spectrum, we’re beginning to reimagine how kitchens can open doors, build confidence, and create a true sense of belonging. The Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala is the perfect platform to introduce what we believe can become a meaningful and scalable model for the hospitality industry and spotlight our unique ability to foster inclusion, structure, creativity and long-term career growth for autistic individuals.”

With the Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala setting the stage, Chefs on the Spectrum will build on Autism Speaks’ broader employment initiatives, reflecting the organization’s continued commitment to expanding meaningful opportunities and role in redefining what’s possible across the autism community.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala are now available. To learn more, purchase tickets, or explore partnership opportunities, visit AutismSpeaks.org/ChefGala.