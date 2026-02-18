Dry Bulk, Gas (LNG/LPG), and Tanker Shipping Industry Leaders Presenting at the 20th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum - Monday, March 9, 2026, New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading Dry Bulk, Gas (LNG/LPG), and Tanker shipping companies will present at the “20th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum” on Monday, March 9, 2026, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

The event is organized in cooperation with NASDAQ & NYSE.

Mr. Joshua Volz, Special Envoy for Global Energy Integration - U.S. Department of Energy, and Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy – Hellenic Republic will deliver Luncheon Keynote Remarks.

Mr. Stephen M. Carmel, Administrator, Maritime Administration (MARAD), U.S. Department of Transportation will provide Keynote Remarks in the morning.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS

The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

Moderator: Mr. Chris Robertson, Vice President – Deutsche Bank

Panelists

Ms. Semiramis Paliou, Director & CEO – Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX); Chairperson – HELMEPA & INTERMEPA

Director & CEO – Chairperson – Mr. Martin Fruergaard, Chief Executive Officer - Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCPK: PCFBY) (HK: 2343)

Chief Executive Officer - Mr. Mads Boye Petersen , CEO – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL)

, CEO – Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB); President – Cyprus Union of Shipowners

CEO – President – Mr. Hamish Norton, President – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)



GAS SECTOR PANEL

Moderator: Mr. Jorgen Lian, Senior Equity Research Analyst - DNB Carnegie

Panelists:

Mr. Brian Gallagher, Executive Vice President – Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC)

Executive Vice President – Mr. Ted Young , CFO – Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)

, CFO – Mr. Gordon Shearer, Senior Advisor – Poten & Partners



TANKER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

Moderator: Mr. Chris Robertson, Vice President – Deutsche Bank

Panelists:

Mr. Gernot Ruppelt, CEO – Ardmore Shipping Corp. (NYSE: ASC)

CEO – Mr. Søren Steenberg Jensen, EVP S&P – Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE: HAFN) (OSLO: HAFNI)

EVP S&P – Ms. Lois Zabrocky, CEO – International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW)

CEO – Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO – TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN); Chairman – INTERTANKO (2014-2018)

Founder & CEO – Chairman – Mr. James Doyle, Head of Corporate Development & IR – Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)

Head of Corporate Development & IR – Mr. Jacob Meldgaard, CEO & Executive Director – TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) (Copenhagen: TRMDA)

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Held in New York City every year, the Annual International Shipping Forum is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the maritime industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping.

The Forum will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, featuring a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry, such as geopolitics, the new energy landscape, sanctions, access to capital, regulation, technology, innovation and more.

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

INDUSTRY PANEL DISCUSSIONS & PRESENTATIONS

FROM NET ZERO TO NOW WHAT? THE ENERGY TRANSITION DEBATE

NAVIGATING GLOBAL TRADE & COMMERCE

SHAPING THE FUTURE OF MARITIME THROUGH STRATEGIC INNOVATION

GLOBAL SHIP FINANCE: CAPITAL, LEASING & MARKET SHIFTS

FOLLOW THE MONEY AT SEA – SHIP FINANCE AND CAPITAL STRATEGIES

ANALYST PANEL

THE INVESTMENT CASE FOR BENCHMARKING FREIGHT COSTS IN CHEMICAL, AGRICULTURAL, AND BASIC MATERIALS MARKETS

SHIPPING THROUGH THE INVESTOR LENS: STRATEGY ACROSS CYCLES

AGENDA:

To view the full agenda, please visit: https://capitallink.com/forums/20th-annual-capital-link-international-shipping-forum/

PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES

Ardmore Shipping Corp. (NYSE: ASC) Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) Columbia Shipmanagement Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) Euroholdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD) Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (NYSE: GNK) Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE: HAFN) (OSLO: HAFNI) International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Kuehne + Nagel International AG Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCPK: PCFBY) (HK: 2343) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Oldendorff Carriers Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) SteelShips LLC TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) (Copenhagen: TRMDA)



TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

IN COOPERATION WITH: NASDAQ • New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Group • DNV • EY

GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABS • DNB • First Citizens Bank

SPONSORS: Holland & Knight • Meerbaum Capital Solutions Inc. • Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd. • Reed Smith LLP • Seward & Kissel LLP • Vedder • V.Group

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping Corp. • Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. • Diana Shipping Inc. • Dorian LPG Ltd. • EuroDry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. • Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. • International Seaways, Inc. • Pyxis Tankers Inc. • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers Inc. • Seanergy Maritime • Singhai Marine Services • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • SteelShips LLC • TORM plc • United Maritime

BREAKFAST SPONSORS: Castor Maritime Inc. • Toro Corp.

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: NYMAR – New York Maritime Inc. • WSC - World Shipping Council

MEDIA PARTNERS: The Japan Maritime Daily • Kaiji Press • Marine Circle • The Maritime Executive • Robban Assafina • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

