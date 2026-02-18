ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Earns Prestigious South Carolina Governor’s Cup Award

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International proudly announces that the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, the PGA TOUR event co-title sponsored by ONEflight and Visit Myrtle Beach, has been awarded the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Award for Best-in-Class Event. The honor recognizes the tournament’s exceptional impact on tourism, economic development, media reach, and community engagement across the state.

The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic delivered outstanding results in its award-winning year, generating $15.8 million in economic impact, attracting 36,000 spectators, producing over 31 million social media impressions, and raising $225,000 for nine local charities. The event also contributed nearly 10,000 hotel room nights and helped drive record golf participation throughout the region.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful for our entire organization,” said Ferren Rajput, President and CEO of ONEflight International. “The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic represents everything we believe in — innovation, excellence, and creating experiences that deliver real value to communities, partners, and fans. Winning the Governor’s Cup is a testament to what’s possible when visionary partners come together with a shared purpose.”

“This award is a testament to the power of collaboration and vision,” said Tracy Conner, Interim CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach at the time of the event. “The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic showcased Myrtle Beach on a global stage, delivering meaningful economic benefits while creating an unforgettable experience for visitors, residents, and golf fans alike.”

Beyond its economic success, the tournament distinguished itself through innovative fan engagement and player-focused initiatives. ONEflight provided complimentary private flight hours to top-finishing players, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to supporting professional athletes while redefining the intersection of private aviation and sports.

“The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic quickly set a new standard for what a modern PGA TOUR event can be,” said Darren Nelson, Tournament Director. “From community impact to player experience and digital engagement, this was a true team effort. Winning the Governor’s Cup validates the hard work of our partners, volunteers, and sponsors who helped bring this event to life.”

The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will return May 7–10, 2026, at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, continuing its role as a cornerstone event for Myrtle Beach tourism and South Carolina sports.

About ONEflight International

ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company's founding in 2010.

