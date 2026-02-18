Nona Ehyaei Real Estate Unveils New Report as Early Spring Demand Returns to Bay Area Housing Market

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nona Ehyaei Real Estate, led by Compass-affiliated Realtor and housing analyst Nona Ehyaei, PhD, today unveiled a new report revealing an early surge in homebuyer activity across the San Francisco Bay Area. The analysis highlights how renewed demand, paired with historically low inventory, is reshaping market dynamics ahead of the traditional spring selling season.

Nona Ehyaei, PhD, Realtor

As the spring selling season approaches, early indicators suggest renewed momentum across the San Francisco Bay Area housing market. Rising buyer activity, constrained inventory, and pent-up demand from households that paused during recent market volatility are beginning to reshape local conditions.

According to Nona Ehyaei, a top Bay Area real estate agent with Compass, buyer engagement has been building steadily since the start of the year - earlier than many expect in a typical cycle. “We’re seeing buyers re-enter the market ahead of spring, not because conditions feel perfect, but because they recognize that waiting for ideal timing often means facing more competition later,” Ehyaei said.

Demand rising faster than supply

Across much of the Bay Area, inventory levels remain historically tight. In many neighborhoods throughout San Francisco, San Mateo County, and Santa Clara County, available supply continues to hover near two to three months of inventory, well below what economists consider a balanced market. As a result, well-priced homes, particularly those in prime school districts or established neighborhoods, are moving quickly.

Early 2026 activity reflects several familiar patterns:

Days on market are compressing for turnkey and well-located properties.

for turnkey and well-located properties. Multiple-offer situations are reappearing , especially in entry and mid-luxury price bands.

, especially in entry and mid-luxury price bands. Buyer competition is strongest in neighborhoods with long-term demand drivers, including top schools, transit access, and limited new construction.

A market shaped by long-term constraints

While short-term conditions fluctuate, the Bay Area’s housing market continues to be shaped by structural factors that have persisted for decades: limited land availability, restrictive zoning, and sustained job and income growth tied to technology, healthcare, and research-driven industries.

“These forces don’t disappear during slower cycles,” Ehyaei noted. “They tend to reassert themselves as soon as buyer confidence stabilizes.”

Historically, spring markets have amplified these dynamics. Over the past 25 years, periods of renewed demand have often coincided with inventory that failed to expand at the same pace, putting upward pressure on pricing in desirable submarkets.

Neighborhood-level competition already visible

Early activity is especially notable in high-demand areas such as:

Hillsborough and Atherton , where luxury buyers are competing for limited inventory,

, where luxury buyers are competing for limited inventory, Burlingame and San Mateo , where proximity to transit and strong schools continue to drive demand,

, where proximity to transit and strong schools continue to drive demand, Palo Alto and San Jose , supported by resilient employment centers,

, supported by resilient employment centers, and select neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights and Noe Valley, where supply remains chronically constrained.

Rather than responding uniformly, these markets are moving at different speeds, underscoring the importance of neighborhood-level analysis over broad regional headlines.

A measured outlook for buyers and sellers

Ehyaei emphasizes that today’s environment rewards preparation and realism more than speculation. Buyers who understand local conditions and act decisively are often better positioned than those waiting for a clear signal that competition has already returned. Sellers, meanwhile, are benefiting from renewed demand but pricing and presentation remain critical as buyers stay value-conscious.

“With a background rooted in data and analysis, I focus on helping clients separate noise from signal,” said Ehyaei. “The goal isn’t to predict the market, it’s to help people make smart decisions based on how the market actually behaves.”

About Nona Ehyaei, PhD (Compass)

Nona Ehyaei is a Bay Area real estate agent with Compass, serving clients throughout San Francisco, Hillsborough, Burlingame, San Mateo, Palo Alto, Atherton, San Jose & Silicon Valley. Known for her analytical approach and deep understanding of local market dynamics, she advises buyers and sellers with a focus on long-term value, clarity, and strategic decision-making.

About Nona Ehyaei Real Estate

Nona Ehyaei Real Estate is a San Francisco Bay Area real estate practice led by Nona Ehyaei, PhD, a Realtor with Compass, serving clients across San Francisco, Hillsborough, Burlingame, San Mateo, Palo Alto, Atherton, San Jose, and Silicon Valley. Known for her analytical approach and deep understanding of local market dynamics, Nona advises buyers and sellers with a focus on data-driven strategy, long-term value, and informed decision-making in competitive and supply-constrained markets.

Press Inquiries

Nona Ehyaei, PhD

nona.ehyaei@compass.com

https://www.nonaehyaei.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dzX2fNI7r7s