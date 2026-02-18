Noam Digital Marketing Announces Strategic Expansion and Continued Leadership in Structured Marketing Education Under Founder Noam Cohen

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noam Digital Marketing, an international strategic marketing education firm led by founder and Strategic Director Noam Cohen, today announced the launch of a U.S.-based training program and expanded operational presence in Los Angeles. The company’s latest expansion reflects growing cross-border demand for its structured, system-based marketing frameworks among service-based businesses and entrepreneurs in competitive digital markets.

Noam Cohen

Founder-Led Strategic Vision

Noam Digital Marketing’s growth and educational philosophy are shaped by its founder and Strategic Director, Noam Cohen, whose system-based methodologies are embedded into all training and advisory services. The company’s programs emphasize marketing as a structured discipline, offering operational clarity and long-term positioning tools for clients in competitive markets. Operating across Israel and the United States, Noam Digital Marketing supports founders, growth-stage teams, and marketing professionals who are seeking a scalable alternative to trend-based marketing execution.

Documented Record of Training and Professional Impact

Through its structured programs, Noam Digital Marketing has delivered training and strategic support to more than 1,000 entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Program alumni now lead internal marketing teams, operate independent agencies, and implement structured systems across active businesses in Israel, the United States, and beyond. The company’s educational frameworks have been deployed in hundreds of client organizations, demonstrating their adaptability and cross-industry relevance.

Original Strategic Frameworks Developed by the Founder

A core differentiator of Noam Digital Marketing is its proprietary systems, developed under the leadership of its founder. These frameworks serve as the foundation for the company’s service offerings and have been refined to support both strategic positioning and operational scalability for service-based businesses. Noam Digital Marketing’s structured growth models include:

• Market positioning architecture

• Offer-to-authority conversion frameworks

• Behavioral-based brand communication models

• Repeatable marketing operating systems for service-based businesses

These models are intentionally designed to remain effective despite shifting platforms, algorithms, or technologies, helping businesses maintain consistency and performance through changing conditions.

Measurable Industry Influence

Client organizations and professionals who have adopted Noam Digital Marketing’s systems report measurable improvements in marketing performance. Outcomes include improved strategic clarity, structured lead generation systems, consistent execution, and conversion stability. These results underscore the company’s broader role in driving a shift toward systemized, strategy-led marketing practices across the entrepreneurial education landscape.

Central Executive Leadership Role

The company’s leadership model ensures founder-level oversight across all critical areas of program development. Noam Cohen, as Strategic Director, is directly involved in the design and evolution of the company’s frameworks, educational standards, and client positioning strategies. Her executive role enables the company to maintain alignment between its long-term vision and day-to-day execution as it scales operations internationally.

International Expansion and Cross-Border Operations

As part of its international strategy, Noam Digital Marketing has expanded operations from its Israel base into the United States. Its professional presence in Los Angeles supports a growing number of U.S.-based clients and student cohorts. The expansion enables the company to provide localized access to its proprietary systems while maintaining the consistency and rigor of its original methodologies.

Professional Recognition in the United States

Noam Digital Marketing’s founder currently operates in the U.S. under an O-1 visa classification for individuals of extraordinary ability, based on documented contributions to the field of strategic marketing education. This recognition affirms the company’s influence and reinforces the credibility of its methodologies as it continues its U.S. expansion.

Ongoing Contribution to Marketing Education Standards

With a founder-led structure, original methodology, and international program reach, Noam Digital Marketing continues to influence how service-based entrepreneurs approach brand infrastructure, strategic execution, and scalable growth. The firm’s commitment to system-based education supports a growing demand for structured marketing practices across diverse industries and markets.

About Noam Digital Marketing

Noam Digital Marketing is an international strategic marketing education and consulting firm operating between Israel and the United States. The firm specializes in structured marketing systems, professional training programs, and long-term brand positioning frameworks for entrepreneurs, founders, and service-based businesses. Through founder-led strategic oversight and proprietary methodologies, the company supports the development of sustainable marketing infrastructures designed for measurable growth and operational scalability.

For more information, visit: https://noam-cohen.com/index2

About Noam Cohen

Noam Cohen is the Founder and Strategic Director of Noam Digital Marketing. She is an international strategic marketing educator specializing in system-based growth architecture, behavioral positioning strategy, and professional marketing education. Cohen has trained and guided over 1,000 entrepreneurs and marketing professionals across multiple international markets. Her proprietary structured marketing systems are implemented across hundreds of active businesses. She currently operates in the United States under an O-1 visa classification for individuals of extraordinary ability in the field of strategic marketing education.

Media & Professional Inquiries:

Noam Digital Marketing

Noam Cohen

Email: Noamcohen5550@gmail.com

Website: https://noam-cohen.com/index2

