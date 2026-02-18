Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market Report 2025-2035: Revenues will Surpass $1.03 Trillion - Opportunities in Specializing in Niche Drugs and Therapies, and Cold Chain for Specialty Pharma

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market: In terms of value the market will surpass US$ 1.03 trillion in 2025



Cold Chain Positions Itself as the Core of Specialty Pharma Growth



The pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution landscape is undergoing a decisive structural shift: cold chain is no longer a supportive logistics layerit has become the industry's core strategic backbone. With an expanding share of global pipelines centred on temperature-sensitive products including vaccines, biologics, cell- and gene-based therapies, and the accelerating GLP-1 class wholesalers and distributors are realigning their strategies according to the growing demand for frozen and refrigerated storage, validated packaging systems, and continuous temperature-integrity monitoring at scale.



This shift is reflected in two major 2025 announcements signalling a new phase of infrastructure modernisation. In March 2025, DHL confirmed its agreement to acquire U.S. life-science logistics specialist CryoPDP, strengthening its temperature-controlled capabilities across biopharma, advanced therapies and clinical-trial distribution. The move builds on the company's US$5.7 billion healthcare revenues in 2024, underscoring its ambition to lead global cold-chain logistics through integrated, end-to-end platforms.



On 5 November 2025, Cencora unveiled a landmark US$1 billion investment programme aimed at transforming its U.S. pharmaceutical distribution network through 2030. The initiative includes construction of a new 530,000 sq. ft national distribution centre in Harrison, Ohio, alongside major expansions in California and Alabama. These next-generation hubs will integrate advanced warehouse automation, robotic picking systems and significantly enhanced refrigerated and frozen storage capacity to support the rising flow of specialty pharmaceuticals.



For the pharma wholesale and distribution ecosystem, these developments mark a critical inflection point. The fastest-expanding therapeutic categories oncology drugs, biologics, vaccines, and GLP-1 therapies demand ultra-reliable cold-chain control and precision handling. Cencora's investment signals a recalibration of competitive advantage: wholesalers must now operate as cold-chain, automation and data-driven fulfilment specialists, not merely intermediaries in the supply chain.



The implications are clear for all players across your segmentation from branded and generic pharmaceutical distributors to vaccine, biologics, and medical-device channels. Strategic alignment with high-performance temperature-controlled logistics partners or the development of internal capabilities of comparable scale is rapidly becoming a prerequisite to securing national contracts, institutional tenders and long-term manufacturer partnerships.



As cold chain transitions into a mission-critical asset, market leaders will be defined by their ability to deliver temperature-integrity, operational resilience and technology-enabled distribution excellence across increasingly complex product portfolios.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market?



U.S. trade tariffs can significantly disrupt global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution by increasing import costs for APIs, finished drugs, packaging materials and medical devices sourced from China, India and Europe. Higher landed costs compress distributor margins and may trigger price adjustments across branded, generic and OTC channels.

Tariffs also slow cross-border flow times, forcing wholesalers to hold larger safety stocks and invest more in working capital. For multi-party distributors and PCD/institutional suppliers, tariff volatility increases procurement risk and complicates contracting with manufacturers. Ultimately, tariffs create cost instability, supply uncertainty and operational pressure across the entire distribution ecosystem.



Key Questions Answered

How is the Pharma Wholesale and Distribution market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Pharma Wholesale and Distribution market?

How will each Pharma Wholesale and Distribution submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2035?

How will the market shares for each Pharma Wholesale and Distribution submarket develop from 2025 to 2035?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2025 to 2035?

Will leading Pharma Wholesale and Distribution markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2035 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2035?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the Pharma Wholesale and Distribution projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2025 and 2035? What are the implications of

Pharma Wholesale and Distribution projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Pharma Wholesale and Distribution market?

Where is the Pharma Wholesale and Distribution market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Demand for Prescription and OTC Drugs

Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Requirements

Shift Towards Specialty Drugs and Biologics

Growing Global Pharmaceutical Sales

Rising Seaborne Pharmaceutical Transportation

Automation and Digitalization Driving Industry Growth

Implementation of Track and Trace Solutions

Market Restraining Factors

Stringent Regulations Imposed by Government

Price Pressures Likely to Challenge Market Growth

Rise in Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting

Market Opportunities

Specializing in Niche Drugs and Therapies

Embracing E-commerce and Digital Technologies

Focusing on Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing

Implementation of AI in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Segments Covered in the report:

Type

Wholesalers

Producer Wholesaler

Merchant Wholesaler

Agents and Brokers

Distributor

Single Party Distributor

Multi Party Distributor

Distribution Type

Ethical/Branded Pharma Products Distributors

Generic Pharma Products Distributors

Propaganda Cum Distribution (PCD) Franchise

OTC/Institutional Supply Pharma Distributors

Others

Product Type

Branded Pharmaceuticals

Generic Pharmaceuticals

Over-the-counter (OTC) Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines

Medical Devices

Others

End-users

Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online / E-Pharmacies

Others)

Full List of Companies and Organisations Featured

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CuraScript, Inc.

Dakota Drug, Inc.

Fortissa

Geo-Young Co., Ltd.

Kingworld Medicines Group Limited

Mckesson Corporation

Medipal Holdings Corporation

Mutual Drug

Petrone Group

Prodigy Health LLC

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.

Smith Drug Co., Inc.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

AAH Pharmaceuticals

Abbott India

Al-Dawaa Pharmacies

Alfresa Corporation

Alibaba Health

Alliance Healthcare

AstraZeneca

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group

Cipla

DHL Supply Chain

Giuliani Pharma

Korea United Pharm Inc.

Phoenix Group

Protek Group

Sanofi

Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Zuellig Pharma

Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Wholesalers (AMHW)

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

European Medicines Agency

Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA)

Italian Medicines Agency

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Observatory

National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices

