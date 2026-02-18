Competition Councils of Lithuania and Latvia have granted clearance for the sale of 100% of the shares in RUAB “Baltic Champs”

On 10 February 2026, the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania, and on 16 February 2026, the Competition Council of Latvia, granted clearance to Global Champs, UAB (legal entity code 307494558) to implement a concentration by acquiring 100% of the shares in RUAB “Baltic Champs” (legal entity code 302942064, hereinafter – Baltic Champs) from AUGA group, AB, a company under restructuring (legal entity code 126264360, hereinafter – the “Company”).

The Company continues to carry out all other actions required for the sale of the shares in Baltic Champs and is making every effort to complete the share sale transaction as promptly as possible, in compliance with applicable legal requirements, the restructuring plan, and the provisions of the preliminary share purchase agreement.

Contacts:

CFO of AUGA group, AB

Kristupas Baranauskas

+370 5 233 5340