South Beach Symposium and Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Mark Another Year of Dermatology Education in Miami Beach

Miami, FL, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 South Beach Symposium (SBS) and Masters of Pediatric Dermatology (MOPD) wrapped up their annual meetings in Miami Beach from Thursday, Feb. 5 through Saturday, Feb. 7, delivering three days of high-impact education across medical, pediatric, and aesthetic dermatology.

Celebrating decades of advancing dermatology education, SBS and MOPD continue to serve as premier gatherings in the field, equipping clinicians with cutting-edge knowledge, actionable insights, and evidence-based strategies to address complex clinical challenges and improve patient outcomes.

Chaired by nationally recognized leaders Christopher G. Bunick, MD, PhD, Michael Gold, MD, and David J. Goldberg, MD, JD, the SBS program featured a comprehensive agenda spanning medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology. Sessions included interactive case-based discussions, pipeline updates, live patient injection demonstrations, and in-depth explorations of both common and rare dermatologic conditions, offering attendees practical insights they could immediately apply in clinical practice.

Under the leadership of Lawrence A. Schachner, MD, chair and founder of MOPD and a pioneer in pediatric dermatology, the program emphasized evidence-based pediatric dermatology, complex case management, and evolving treatment approaches, reinforcing MOPD’s longstanding commitment to advancing excellence in pediatric skin care.

The meetings fostered strong engagement through packed sessions, interactive Q&A discussions, and a vibrant exhibit hall, creating meaningful connections among attendees, faculty, and industry partners.

A highlight of 2026 was the launch of the RISE (Resident Innovation and Supplemental Education) Program, which provided residents and early-career dermatologists with exclusive opportunities to connect with leaders in the field through specialized programming, including a roundtable dinner and a cadaver-based aesthetic session led by Z. Paul Lorenc, MD.

“SBS and MOPD 2026 delivered an inspiring blend of innovation and practical learning for dermatology professionals,” said Doreen Brown, CEO of Informa Connect Medical Division. “Attendees gained hands-on experience, actionable strategies, and exposure to cutting-edge therapies — all designed to improve patient care and spark new approaches in their practices. The energy and collaboration we witnessed this year reaffirm the transformative impact these meetings have on the dermatology community.”

Beyond the sessions, attendees enjoyed the signature SBS conference atmosphere, with opportunities to recharge, connect, and engage through networking events, the exhibit hall, and distinctive moments woven throughout the meeting experience.

Planning is already underway for 2027, with a focus on delivering innovative education that empowers clinicians and drives advances in dermatology.

South Beach Symposium

Led by world-renowned experts in medical, aesthetic, and pediatric dermatology, the South Beach Symposium is dedicated to advancing excellence in dermatologic education. Through a dynamic blend of in-person and virtual learning opportunities, SBS equips providers with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to elevate patient care. Our commitment to setting higher standards in dermatology is reflected in a comprehensive array of educational programs, cutting-edge industry insights, and collaborative platforms for professionals at every stage of their careers. By fostering innovation and expertise across all subspecialties, SBS remains a premier destination for integrated, forward-thinking dermatologic education.