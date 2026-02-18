6G & Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Market Report 2026: Revenues to Surpass $9.66 Billion - Exploding Demand for ' Always-On' Coverage and Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity in Mobile Dead Zones

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G & Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the 6G & Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Market will surpass US$9.66 billion in 2026



The 6G & Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Market Report 2026-2036 (Including Impact of U.S. Trade Tariffs): This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Exploding Demand for ' Always-On' Coverage and Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity in Mobile Dead Zones



One of the strongest growth engines for 6G & NTN is the simple fact that people and machines now expect connectivity everywhere, including oceans, deserts, mountains and air routes, where terrestrial networks cannot economically reach. Mobile operators are already moving in this direction using direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services that work with standard smartphones: T-Mobile's ' T-Satellite' service in the US, powered by more than 650 Starlink direct-to-cell satellites, now supports popular apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps and X in areas with no terrestrial coverage, with phones automatically switching to satellite when the cell signal disappears.



SpaceX's Starlink and AST SpaceMobile have demonstrated real video calls and messaging directly from LEO satellites to unmodified phones, while other operators worry about being left behind if they cannot offer similar coverage. As we move toward 6G, this 'no dead zones' expectation will only intensify, making integrated terrestrial-satellite networks and NTN-ready devices a must-have, not a niche add-on, and driving sustained investment in NTN constellations, payloads, and 3GPP-compliant ground infrastructure.



High Capital Intensity, Execution Risk and Uncertain Monetisation Models for Satellite-Cellular Integration



Despite the excitement, 6G & NTN deployments require enormous capital expenditure for multi-layer constellations, launch services, ground stations, gateway upgrades, and integration into existing mobile cores, and the revenue model is still evolving. Satellite NTN stocks provide a reality check: UBS recently downgraded AST SpaceMobile from 'Buy' to 'Hold', slashing its price target because of execution risks and intensifying competition from Starlink, even while still recognising AST's long-term potential.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's US$17 billion spectrum acquisition underscores how expensive it is to secure the regulatory and spectrum assets needed to operate at scale. Monetisation models-whether per-message, per-MB, bundled with mobile plans, or offered as premium ' coverage everywhere' tiers-are still in flux, and operators must balance user willingness to pay against the high cost of capacity. If ARPU from NTN doesn't keep pace with capex and opex, some deployments may be delayed, scaled down, or refocused on niche enterprise and government segments rather than broad consumer coverage.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global 6G & Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Market?



The introduction and escalation of U.S. tariffs on advanced telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, and satellite components have introduced new complexities into the global 6G and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) ecosystem. As the U.S. seeks to safeguard its domestic supply chain and reduce dependency on foreign technology-particularly from China-tariffs have become a key instrument shaping the strategic landscape of next-generation connectivity.

These trade measures affect the cost structure, manufacturing timelines, and R&D collaboration models of companies engaged in the 6G and NTN value chain, including satellite operators, hardware manufacturers, and network infrastructure providers. The global response varies by region: allied economies such as Japan, South Korea, and the EU are reinforcing domestic production capabilities, while emerging markets are reassessing their import strategies to mitigate cost inflation. The overall market trajectory will depend on how quickly the supply chain adapts, leading to distinct recovery patterns such as V-shaped, U-shaped, or L-shaped outcomes.



Key Questions Answered

How is the 6G & non-terrestrial networks (NTN) market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the 6G & non-terrestrial networks (NTN) market?

How will each 6G & non-terrestrial networks (NTN) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2036?

How will the market shares for each 6G & non-terrestrial networks (NTN) submarket develop from 2026 to 2036?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2026 to 2036?

Will leading 6G & non-terrestrial networks (NTN) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2036 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2036?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the 6G & non-terrestrial networks (NTN) projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2026 and 2036? What are the implications of 6G & non-terrestrial networks (NTN) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the 6G & non-terrestrial networks (NTN) market?

Where is the 6G & non-terrestrial networks (NTN) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Growing Demand for IoT Driving the Market Growth

Adoptation of Software Centric Approach Driving the Market Growth

Rise of LEO Satellites in 6G & NTN Markets Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Skills Gap in Advanced Telecom and AI Systems Restrain the Market Growth

High Deployment and Equipment Costs Restrain the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Strategic Alliances Among Industry Players are Opening New Growth Paths

Foreign Investment in Telecom Infrastructure Opportunities for the Market Growth

Expansion of Cross-Border Connectivity Corridors Opportunties for the Market Growth

Leading Companies Profiled

EchoStar Corporation

Ericsson

GlobalStar

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intelsat

Keysight Technologies

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

OQ Technology

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SpaceX (Starlink)

Telefonica

Viavi Solutions

Vodafone Group Plc

ZTE.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Offering

Services

Hardware & Software

By Deployment Model

Bent-Pipe

Regenerative Payload (gNB-in-Space)

Hybrid Terrestrial-Satellite

By Device Type

Fixed/User Terminals & Antennas

Fixed/User Terminals & Antennas

IoT Modules & Terminals

Other Device Types

By Platform

LEO

MEO

GEO

HAPS / HIBS

UAV Relay

By Frequency Band

Ka-band (~26.5-40 GHz)

L-band (~1-2 GHz)

S-band (~2-4 GHz)

C-band (~4-8 GHz)

Ku-band (~12-18 GHz)

Other Frequency Bands

Companies Featured

EchoStar Corporation

Ericsson

GlobalStar

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intelsat

Keysight Technologies

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

OQ Technology

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SpaceX (Starlink)

Telefonica

Viavi Solutions

Vodafone Group Plc

ZTE

Amazon

Apple

AST SpaceMobile

Axian Telecom

Bharat 6G Alliance

Capgemini

Digicel Pacific

Ericsson

Google

Hanwha Systems

Huawei

Intel

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

LIG Nex1

MediaTek

Nokia

NVIDIA

OneWeb

PCCW Global

Qualcomm

Samsung

Satrec Initiative

SpaceX (Starlink)

Sparkle

Telecom Egypt

Telesat

Thales Alenia Space

VIAVI

ZTE

6G Brasil

6G-IA (6G Infrastructure Association - Europe)

AI-RAN Alliance

Bharat 6G Alliance (India)

European Space Agency (ESA)

International Telecommunication Satellite Organization (ITSO)

ITU (International Telecommunication Union)

Korea 6G Forum

Next G Alliance (North America)

Open RAN Alliance

SNS JU (Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking - EU)

XGMF (Japan' s 6G Forum)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cp6b1a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.