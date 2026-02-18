UNCF Honors the Life and Legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson

Washington, DC, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF joins the nation and the world in mourning the passing of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, a moral force whose life’s work focused on expanding opportunity and challenging America to be better.

Rev. Jackson’s advocacy for civil rights, economic justice and political inclusion reshaped the public square and opened doors that had long been closed to Black and marginalized communities.

As the nation reflects during Black History Month, we are reminded that history is not distant. UNCF honors the life and enduring legacy of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, one of the most consequential leaders of the modern civil rights era.

“I have known Rev. Jackson for decades, and I had the honor of casting my vote for him as a member of the Georgia delegation at the 1984 Democratic National Convention. I watched him step onto the national stage as someone who would not yield in the face of exclusion, complacency, or the easy answer. He carried forward the work of those who came before him with clarity and insistence, and he transformed the very idea of what national leadership could look like,” said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax.

“His was a voice that challenged power to better reflect the promise of this country, a voice rooted in conviction, deliberation and enduring faith in human dignity. He did not seek the spotlight for its own sake. He opened doors, broadened opportunity and animated hope in ways that will outlast us all. Because he refused to accept limits on who could aspire to the highest office, generations of leaders stand on ground that bears his imprint. His absence leaves a profound silence in our public life, but his work endures in the expanded horizon he helped carve into the promise of this nation,” Lomax continued.

Rev. Jackson devoted his life to those often pushed to the margins. He organized. He mobilized. He demanded that this nation widen its understanding of who belongs and who deserves opportunity. From his leadership within the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to the founding of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, he built institutions and movements that insisted on access to education, economic power and full participation in American life.

UNCF and Rev. Jackson shared a history of collaboration focused on advancing educational excellence and financial support for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). As a proud alumnus of North Carolina A&T State University, Rev. Jackson frequently used his platform to champion the importance of UNCF-member institutions. He historically endorsed UNCF’s iconic motto “A mind is a terrible thing to waste”®, aligning it with his own PUSH for Excellence initiatives.

Rev. Jackson taught us the power of hope and the importance of standing together in the face of adversity. His legacy is not confined to our memory. It lives on in every expanded doorway, every broadened ballot and every young person who dares to believe their future can be larger than their circumstances.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all who were inspired by his remarkable journey.

