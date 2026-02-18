Pancreatic Cancer Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 180+ Companies and 190+ Drugs Including Novel Therapies Such As Masitinib, Pamrevlumab, and Quemliclustat

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pancreatic Cancer - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Pancreatic Cancer - Competitive landscape, 2026," report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 190+ drugs in Pancreatic Cancer Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.



In August 2024, PanTher Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PTM-101, to proceed in a Phase Ib clinical study in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

In July 2024, Diakonos Oncology Corporation announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to dendritic cell vaccine (DCV) for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

In May 2024, Cantex Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to azeliragon (TTP488) for patients with pancreatic cancer.

In May 2024, Pancreatic cancer research received $8m philanthropic funding boost. This exceptional $8 million, 10-year philanthropic investment will spearhead new treatments for pancreatic cancer and create a new dedicated research centre at WEHI.

In May 2024, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. announced that it had entered into a preliminary collaboration with the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR). The purpose of the preliminary collaboration is to commence planning activities for the evaluation of pelareorep in the treatment of first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) as part of GCAR's anticipated master protocol for metastatic pancreatic cancer.

In March 2024, Catalan biopharmaceutical company AbilityPharma had secured a €7m ($7.65m) investment to progress its Phase IIb clinical trial of ABTL0812, an autophagy inducer that targets metastatic pancreatic cancer.

In January 2024, Focal Medical has received clearance for its investigational new drug (IND) application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to commence a Phase Ib clinical trial for its investigational product, ACT-IOP-003, for pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Company Overview: AstraZeneca



OPZELURA, a novel cream formulation of Incyte's selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor. OPZELURA targets the signaling of key cytokines believed to contribute to inflammation and itch in AD. JAKs are intracellular signaling enzymes that act downstream of many inflammatory cytokines involved in AD pathogenesis. Ruxolitinib, is the first and only topical JAK inhibitor approved for use in the United States for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate Pancreatic Cancer (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable.



Company Overview: Celgene



Product Description: Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel)



ABRAXANE is a prescription medicine used to treat advanced pancreatic cancer, when used in combination with gemcitabine, as the first medicine you receive for advanced pancreatic cancer. In September 2013, the FDA approved Abraxane in combination with gemcitabine to treat patients with late-stage pancreatic cancer. The latest approval was based on data from an international, multisite phase III clinical trial, announced in January, that compared 431 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who took nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine with 430 patients who took gemcitabine alone. Patients treated with the nab-paclitaxel-gemcitabine combination lived an average of 1.8 months longer than those treated with gemcitabine alone. In addition, they experienced progression-free survival that was 1.8 months longer than the patients who received only gemcitabine. ABRAXANE for Injectable Suspension (paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound), for intravenous use.



Pancreatic Cancer: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Company Overview: FibroGen, Inc.



Product Description: Pamrevlumab



Pamrevlumab is a first-in-class antibody developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure. Pamrevlumab has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in IPF, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Pamrevlumab has also received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with IPF and for patients with locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.



Company Overview: AB Science



Product Description: Masitinib



Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases. The drug has recently completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Pancreatic Cancer.



Company Overview: Arcus Biosciences



Product Description: Quemliclustat



Quemliclustat is an investigational, potent and selective small molecule CD73 inhibitor. CD73 is the primary enzymatic producer of immunosuppressive adenosine in the tumor microenvironment, and high CD73 expression is associated with significantly poorer prognosis in several tumor types. Quemliclustat has been shown to block the production of adenosine. Once the immunosuppressive effects of adenosine are removed, activation of antitumor immune cells may be restored, resulting in cancer cell death. Arcus and Gilead are currently evaluating quemliclustat in combination with other molecules within the collaboration portfolio with chemotherapy. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of patients with Pancreatic Cancer.



Company Overview: Andes Biotechnologies



Product Description: Andes 1537



Andes-1537 is a short single stranded phosphorothioate deoxyoligonucleotide which binds by base pairing to one of 2 newly discovered non-coding RNAs, named Antisense non-coding mitochondrial RNA (ASncmtRNA). The resulting RNA-DNA hybrid is then hydrolyzed by two cellular RNases: RNase H and DICER resulting in microRNAs. In vitro experiments with cells have shown Andes-1537 affects cancer cells by a) inducing apoptosis by lowering the expression of anti-apoptotic proteins such as survivin b) decreasing proliferative signaling through inhibition of the expression of proteins such as cyclin D1 and cyclin B1, and c) inhibition of tissue invasion/metastatic proteins such as n-cadherin, B-catenin and metastasis inducing factors. The drug is currently in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of patients with Pancreatic Cancer.



Company Overview: Varian Biopharmaceuticals



Product Description: VAR-102



VAR-102, an aPKCi inhibitor, has demonstrated dose dependent anti-tumor activity in murine and human BCC cell lines, as well as other cancer models. VAR-102, an oral formulation of the active aPKCi inhibitor, lends itself to broader applications in multiple tumor types. Currently the drugs is in preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).



FibroGen

AB Science

Cardiff Oncology

Arcus Biosciences

Andes Biotechnologies

DEKA Biosciences

TransCode Therapeutics

Varian Biopharmaceuticals

Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals Inc

Abbisko Therapeutics

Celgene/MedImmune

InnoMab

HUTCHMED

VelosBio

Transcenta Holding

Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

ProDa BioTech

Nanjing KAEDI Biotech

Shanghai Genechem

Pamrevlumab

Masitinib

Onvansertib

Quemliclustat

Andes 1537

DK210

TTX-siPDL1

VAR-102

Devimistat

Pimicotinib

Durvalumab

Nimotuzumab

Surufatinib

Zilovertamab vedotin

Osemitamab

Nivolumab

Retlirafusp alfa

ProAgio

KD 496

GB 3010

