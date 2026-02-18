HIMS Investors Have Opportunity to Join Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HIMS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hims & Hers is the subject of a statement by the FDA in which the agency announced "its intent to take decisive steps to restrict GLP-1 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) intended for use in non-FDA-approved compounded drugs that are being mass-marketed by companies — including Hims & Hers and other compounding pharmacies — as similar alternatives to FDA-approved drugs." The Company is also the subject of a lawsuit filed by Novo Nordisk seeking to bar it from selling compounded weight loss drugs. Based on this news, shares of Hims & Hers fell by more than 17.8% on afternoon trading on February 9, 2026.

