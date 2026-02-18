HSV-1 Keratitis Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 5+ Companies and 5+ Drugs by Company, Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HSV-1 Keratitis - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This " HSV-1 Keratitis- Competitive landscape, 2026," report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ drugs in HSV-1 Keratitis Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



In August 2024, Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. announced the Molecular Therapy Methods & Clinical Development publication of a preclinical study of EBT-104 in herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 Keratitis).

In May 2024, a recent study published in the Virology Journal, a group of researchers evaluated the antiviral efficacy and therapeutic potential of harmol in treating herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) induced keratitis, including drug-resistant strains, and its ability to enhance the effects of acyclovir (ACV).

In May 2024, AiCuris published pharmacokinetic data for its lead candidate pritelivir (AIC316), an innovative therapeutic candidate targeting HSV replication. Pritelivir is currently being evaluated in a Phase III trial for the treatment of acyclovir-resistant HSV infections in immunocompromised patients.

In June 2022, Shanghai BDgene Technology Co., Ltd. announced that BD111 had entered the stage of clinical research application for the registration of innovative biological products, and obtained the approval of Orphan drug designation from US FDA. BD111 had obtained the FDA orphan drug qualification, which will accelerate its clinical trials in the United States and the speed of drug registration and marketing.

The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).



AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG

Shanghai BDgene Co., Ltd

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc

Pritelivir

BD-111

EBT-104

