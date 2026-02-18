5 Stocks Sitting on the Right Side of the Biggest Repricing in a Generation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief --

Gold just printed $5,000. Not as a fever dream on a commodity trader's whiteboard. Not as a Goldman target for 2030. As a Wednesday.

Silver is flirting with $82 and the supply deficit is now entering its fifth consecutive year. And somewhere in the background, CISA quietly told every federal agency in America to stop buying encryption that a quantum computer could crack.

The common thread here is not complicated. The market is repricing what is real.

Real metal you can weigh.

Real encryption that does not fold under future compute.

Real biology you can swallow.

The names getting bid are no longer the ones with the best pitch decks. They are the ones with drill cores, defense contracts, and pilot production lines.

That shift has not filtered down to five companies trading at micro and small-cap valuations despite sitting directly in the path of the capital flows that just pushed gold up 73% in twelve months. The algorithms still sort these by market cap. The smart money sorts by what they actually own.

Here are five names that own something the next twelve months are going to care about very much.

___

THE POLYMETALLIC SLEEPER

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF)

GoldHaven controls 133,186 hectares across Brazil and British Columbia, and the story just got considerably more interesting. The company just completed diamond drilling at its Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, and assay results are pending. Copeçal sits on a 6-kilometer strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. That is not a prospect. That is a target-rich corridor in one of Brazil's most prolific gold belts.

But Copeçal is only one piece. At the Magno Property in northwestern BC, GoldHaven reported indium enrichment up to 334 ppm from its 2025 surface exploration program. Indium is on every critical minerals list that matters. It is essential for semiconductors, solar panels, and LCD screens, and China controls most of the global supply. Finding it at those concentrations in a Canadian jurisdiction is the kind of thing that gets a phone call from Ottawa.

Add in confirmed high-grade copper at Three Guardsmen and you start to see a company the market still prices as a single-asset gold explorer that is actually building a multi-commodity, multi-jurisdiction portfolio with critical mineral upside. Gold at $5,000 is the headline. The indium and copper are the footnotes that rewrite the valuation.

Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-historic-gold-district-2/

___

THE POST-QUANTUM PLAY

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE)

In January, CISA issued procurement guidance telling federal agencies to acquire only quantum-resistant products across cloud and endpoint categories. That is not a suggestion. That is the starting gun for a mandatory infrastructure overhaul across the entire U.S. government, and Gartner projects worldwide IT spending will hit $6.15 trillion in 2026 to support exactly this kind of transition.

QSE (formerly Scope Technologies) has been building post-quantum cryptography solutions while most cybersecurity companies were still debating timelines. The company was selected to participate in the 2026 World Defense Show as part of the CADSI delegation, putting its technology in front of sovereign defense buyers from dozens of nations. That is not a startup demo day. That is the room where nine-figure procurement decisions begin.

The quantum threat to current encryption is no longer theoretical. IBM has a 1,000+ qubit processor and continues to study quantum computing’s power. Google keeps publishing papers that make cryptographers nervous. Every government and enterprise running RSA or ECC encryption is now on a clock. QSE is selling the answer to the call. The market still treats this like speculative tech. The federal procurement calendar says otherwise.

Read this and more news for Quantum Secure Encryption at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

___

THE ORAL POUCH INSURGENT

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTC: DOSEF)

The functional wellness market just crossed $438 billion and the fastest-growing format in consumer stimulants is not a drink, a pill, or a gummy. It is the oral pouch. Zyn turned nicotine pouches into a cultural phenomenon and a multi-billion dollar category. Now the question every CPG investor should be asking: what else fits in that format?

Doseology answered in January by launching pilot production of caffeine-based energy pouches under its Feed That Brain brand, acquired for $400,000 last year. That acquisition price is worth sitting with. Four hundred thousand dollars for a brand entering a format that Philip Morris and British American Tobacco have validated with billions in capital deployment. The oral pouch is not a trend. It is a delivery mechanism that consumers under 35 have adopted as a lifestyle product.

The thesis here is format arbitrage. Doseology is not competing with Monster or Red Bull on shelf space. It is competing in a new consumption occasion that the energy drink giants have not yet colonized. First movers in format shifts tend to either get acquired or become the acquirer. At this market cap, the math favors the former.

Read this and more news for Doseology Sciences at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/12/19/what-comes-after-cigarettes-vapes-and-energy-drinks/

___

THE NEVADA SILVER OPERATOR

Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF)

Silver at $82 per ounce has changed the economics of every silver deposit in the Western Hemisphere. Americore owns 100% of the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada, and the company is not waiting around for the price to tell it what to do.

In early February, Americore announced it was evaluating options to monetize historic surface stockpiles at Trinity. Read that again. There is silver already on the surface, already mined by previous operators, sitting in a jurisdiction where permitting timelines are measured in months, not decades. At current prices, those stockpiles represent near-term revenue potential that most exploration-stage companies can only dream about.

The company also launched its 2026 field program with a comprehensive drone magnetometer survey designed to map structural controls across the property. This is systematic, modern exploration on a project with known silver mineralization in a state that wants you to mine.

Nevada ranks first or second globally in mining jurisdiction attractiveness every single year. Americore has the right metal, in the right place, at the right price. That combination does not stay cheap for long.

Read this and more news for Americore Resources at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2026/01/12/the-only-silver-that-matters-now-is-silver-you-can-touch/

___

THE BIOTECH PIVOT

Avaí Bio Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI)

Avant Technologies does not exist anymore. As of February 11, the company rebranded to Avaí Bio, and the name change is the least interesting part of what happened. The company pivoted from AI computing infrastructure to biotechnology focused on type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes, age-related diseases, and healthy longevity.

That is a big swing. It is also a well-timed one. The longevity biotech space has attracted billions in venture capital over the past two years, with companies like Altos Labs and Retro Biosciences pulling in nine-figure rounds. The public markets have been slower to participate, largely because most longevity plays are still private. Avaí Bio just handed public market investors a ticket to the theme at an OTC valuation.

Corporate pivots are risky. But the pivot itself signals that management saw a better opportunity and moved on it, which is exactly what you want from a micro-cap leadership team. The new website is live. The new strategy is articulated. Now the question is execution. At current prices, the market is giving you the optionality for close to free.

Read this and more news for Avaí Bio at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/avai-profile/

___

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (MIQ). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp. (BAY), who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign with GoldHaven Resources Corp. MIQ has been paid a fee for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., Americore Resources Corp., and Avaí Bio, Inc. advertising and digital media from the companies directly. This article is also being distributed for Maynard Communications (MAY), who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign with Doseology Sciences Inc.; MIQ has not been paid a fee for Doseology Sciences Inc. advertising or digital media, but expects to be paid a fee from MAY. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of these companies and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled companies. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY owns shares of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (purchased via private placement), Americore Resources Corp. (purchased in the open market and/or private placements), Avaí Bio, Inc. (purchased in the open market), and Doseology Sciences Inc. (purchased via private placement). They do not currently own shares of GoldHaven Resources Corp. but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of all mentioned companies at any time without further notice. All material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the mentioned companies. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by two Qualified Persons (QPs). The Copeçal Technical Report identifies Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, as the Qualified Person responsible for the report. The report "GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs" states that the technical information has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person and Country Manager of GoldHaven. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful: investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.