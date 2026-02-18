Ebola Virus Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 18+ Companies and 20+ Drugs

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ebola Virus - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report on the "Ebola Virus Competitive Landscape 2026" offers a deep dive into the market, chronicling the current scenario and the trajectory for therapeutics targeting Ebola virus disease. This analysis spans across over 18 companies and 20 drugs, delving into product types, development stages, routes of administration, and molecule types, while also addressing inactive pipeline products.

Geographical Coverage: Global

Ebola virus manifestations include initial flu-like symptoms that can escalate to severe conditions such as vomiting, hemorrhaging, and neurological complications. The zoonotic virus often leads to human outbreaks mainly in Africa, with bats as the likely natural reservoir. Upon human infection, the virus disrupts the immune system, causing severe inflammatory responses, organ dysfunction, and, in many cases, death. The diagnosis involves clinical assessments and laboratory confirmations such as PCR tests.

Treatment focuses on maintaining vital functions, with antiviral treatments like remdesivir and monoclonal antibodies such as Inmazeb showing promise. Vaccines like rVSV-ZEBOV are employed in outbreak zones to curb virus spread. Despite advancements, early intervention and care are pivotal to boosting survival rates.

Report Highlights

In May 2024, RedHill was granted a Chinese patent for opaganib by the CNIPA, covering single-stranded RNA virus replication inhibition till 2035.

In November 2023, SK bioscience partnered with Hilleman Laboratories Singapore to develop a cost-effective second-generation Ebola-Zaire vaccine.

In October 2023, RedHill Biopharma reported that oral opaganib significantly improved survival times in an in vivo Ebola virus study by the USAMRIID.

Ebola Virus: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Tarrytown, NY, is recognized for its innovative treatments across several serious conditions. Among their key products is Inmazeb, a monoclonal antibody cocktail developed using their VelocImmune technology to neutralize the Ebola virus.

Ebola Virus: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies) 1. INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

INO 4201 is a DNA vaccine targeting the Zaire Ebola virus glycoprotein, evaluated in a Phase 1b trial for safety and immunogenicity in participants previously vaccinated with Ervebo.

Auro Vaccines

A company pioneering in vaccine development using the VesiculoVaxT platform. Their Ebola virus vaccine has completed a Phase I trial, demonstrating safety and full immunogenicity.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill is focused on infectious diseases and has shown promising results with its investigational drug, Opaganib, which increases survival time in Ebola virus studies.

Ebola Virus Analytical Perspective

This report provides a detailed commercial assessment, including collaborations, agreements, and acquisition analysis. It compares companies by therapy, development stage, and technology, and covers unmet needs and key questions about the current treatment scenario and emerging therapies.

Key Players

Auro Vaccines

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions

Arisan Therapeutics

TFF Pharmaceuticals

China Immunotech

Key Products

Ebola virus vaccine

INO 4201

Opaganib

RHB-107

Pan - Ebola

ARN 75092

Research Programme: Viral vaccines

EBV TCR T cell therapy

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Ebola Virus: Overview

Introduction

Classification

Risk factors

Diagnosis

Treatment

Ebola Virus-Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Ebola Virus Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Ebola Virus: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

Inmazeb

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Ebola Virus: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Company Name

Company Overview

Drug Name

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Company Name

Company Overview

Drug Name

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

INO 4201

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Company Overview

Opaganib

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Ebola Virus- Unmet needs



Ebola Virus- Market drivers and barriers



