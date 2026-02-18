Monkeypox Market Competitive Landscape 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 8+ Companies and 10+ Drugs

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monkeypox - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Monkeypox - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report offers extensive insights into myriad companies and drugs within the Monkeypox competitive sphere, focusing on therapeutics evaluated by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type. This analysis includes a detailed review of active and inactive pipeline products.

Mpox, previously called monkeypox, is a virulent disease propagated by the monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus. It originated in Central and West Africa but expanded globally since 2022, affecting regions such as the United States and Europe. Transmission occurs through close interaction with infected individuals or fauna, presenting symptoms between 3 to 17 days post-exposure. The illness typically persists 2 to 4 weeks, with common indicators including a painful rash, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Effective mitigation relies heavily on smallpox vaccinations and public health protocols.

In September 2024, TC BioPharm announced plans to commence preclinical studies for TCB 008, targeting monkeypox treatment.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals revealed its TNX-801 Mpox Vaccine Candidate aligns with WHO's target profile for global health emergencies.

Preliminary results from the NIH's PALM 007 clinical trials on SIGA's tecovirimat were released in August 2024.

Emergent BioSolutions received FDA approval for expanding ACAM2000's use in high-risk individuals.

Bavarian Nordic submitted IMVANEX data for regulatory extension to cover adolescents aged 12-17.

Bavarian Nordic: A leading entity in vaccine innovation, Bavarian Nordic is recognized globally for its smallpox and mpox vaccines, vital to public health readiness.

A leading entity in vaccine innovation, Bavarian Nordic is recognized globally for its smallpox and mpox vaccines, vital to public health readiness. Product: MVA-BN is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine known as JYNNEOS in the US, offering broad coverage during the 2022-2023 outbreak.

Moderna Therapeutics: Specializes in mRNA-based therapies, with a strong pipeline aiming at monkeypox prevention.

Specializes in mRNA-based therapies, with a strong pipeline aiming at monkeypox prevention. Product: mRNA-1769, in clinical trials for monkeypox, enhances the immune system to block viral infections.

mRNA-1769, in clinical trials for monkeypox, enhances the immune system to block viral infections. BioNTech: An innovator in immunotherapies, BioNTech develops advanced therapeutics for various diseases.

An innovator in immunotherapies, BioNTech develops advanced therapeutics for various diseases. Product: BNT166a, an mRNA vaccine under Phase I/II trials, seeks to counter monkeypox through targeted immune responses.

