Molecular Glues Competitive Landscape Research Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 80+ Companies and 90+ Drugs

The "Molecular Glues - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report delivers an extensive analysis of over 80 companies and 90 drugs within the Molecular Glues (MGs) market, encompassing product types, stages, administration routes, and molecule types. The report also highlights inactive pipeline products globally.
Molecular Glues are unique small molecules facilitating protein-protein interactions, significantly impacting previously "undruggable" proteins by exploiting E3 ubiquitin ligases. They hold promise across oncology, neurodegeneration, immunology, and antiviral treatments. Clinically validated examples like thalidomide exemplify their effectiveness, evident in therapies penetrating the blood-brain barrier making them viable for CNS disorders.
MGs demonstrate mechanistic versatility, targeting multiple proteins or entirely new interactions through cooperative binding. This enhances stability, potency, and selectivity, modulating cellular processes such as degradation or stabilization of proteins. Challenges like off-target effects persist, but advances in high-throughput screening, structural biology, and AI-driven modeling are accelerating drug discovery.
The report highlights significant industry milestones:
- In August 2025, Plexium secured USD 60.1 million post-restructuring to advance its protein degraders.
- Seed Therapeutics, Inc.'s investigational ST-01156 received FDA clearance, initiating a Phase 1 trial by early 2026.
- Zennova, in collaboration with Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals, is developing non-degrading molecular glue medicines.
- Revolution Medicines and Royalty Pharma embarked on a USD 2 billion funding partnership. Their Daraxonrasib received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA.
- Captor Therapeutics started a groundbreaking HCC clinical trial across Europe with CT-01.
- Erasca's IND application for ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue, was FDA approved.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals merged with Decoy Therapeutics, forming Decoy Therapeutics.
Key players like Bristol Myers Squibb, Revolution Medicines, and Nurix Therapeutics are prominently featured. Notable products include POMALYST, REVLIMID, and GT919. These developments showcase molecular glues as pivotal in precision medicine, targeting disease-specific proteins and presenting new drug discovery support through collaborations and advances.
In-depth commercial insights include collaborations, agreements, licensing, and acquisition trends. The competitive landscape features comparative assessments based on therapy, development stage, and technology. Critical questions addressed cover the number of companies developing MGs, mid- to late-stage emerging drugs, industry collaborations, and recent technological advancements.
For industry professionals, this report serves as a crucial resource for understanding the evolving landscape of molecular glues, highlighting their transformative potential and the robust pipeline poised to address complex and refractory diseases.
Companies Featured
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Revolution Medicines, Inc.
- Eisai Co Ltd
- Gluetacs Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- Captor Therapeutics
- GluBio Therapeutics
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
- SEED Therapeutics, Inc.
- MindRank Ltd
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics
- Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd.
- C4 Therapeutics, Inc.
- Erasca, Inc.
- Plexium, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Orionis Biosciences
- Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Molecular Glues: Overview
- Introduction
- Historical Development and Clinical Milestones of Molecular Glues
- Mechanism of Action
- Molecular Glues and Targeted Protein Degradation
- Development Strategy of Molecular Glue Degraders
- Applications of Molecular Glues
Molecular Glues -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment
- Molecular Glues Collaboration Analysis by Companies
Competitive Landscape
- Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Molecular Glues: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)
Bristol Myers Squibb
- Company Overview
POMALYST
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Molecular Glues: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Revolution Medicines, Inc.
- Company Overview
Daraxonrasib
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
Eisai Co Ltd
- Company Overview
E 7820
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
Captor Therapeutics
- Company Overview
CT-01
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
SEED Therapeutics, Inc.
- Company Overview
ST-00937
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Molecular Glues- Unmet needs
Molecular Glues - Market drivers and barriers
Appendix
