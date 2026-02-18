Molecular Glues Competitive Landscape Research Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 80+ Companies and 90+ Drugs

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Glues - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The "Molecular Glues - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report delivers an extensive analysis of over 80 companies and 90 drugs within the Molecular Glues (MGs) market, encompassing product types, stages, administration routes, and molecule types. The report also highlights inactive pipeline products globally.

Molecular Glues are unique small molecules facilitating protein-protein interactions, significantly impacting previously "undruggable" proteins by exploiting E3 ubiquitin ligases. They hold promise across oncology, neurodegeneration, immunology, and antiviral treatments. Clinically validated examples like thalidomide exemplify their effectiveness, evident in therapies penetrating the blood-brain barrier making them viable for CNS disorders.

MGs demonstrate mechanistic versatility, targeting multiple proteins or entirely new interactions through cooperative binding. This enhances stability, potency, and selectivity, modulating cellular processes such as degradation or stabilization of proteins. Challenges like off-target effects persist, but advances in high-throughput screening, structural biology, and AI-driven modeling are accelerating drug discovery.

The report highlights significant industry milestones:

In August 2025, Plexium secured USD 60.1 million post-restructuring to advance its protein degraders.

Seed Therapeutics, Inc.'s investigational ST-01156 received FDA clearance, initiating a Phase 1 trial by early 2026.

Zennova, in collaboration with Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals, is developing non-degrading molecular glue medicines.

Revolution Medicines and Royalty Pharma embarked on a USD 2 billion funding partnership. Their Daraxonrasib received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA.

Captor Therapeutics started a groundbreaking HCC clinical trial across Europe with CT-01.

Erasca's IND application for ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue, was FDA approved.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals merged with Decoy Therapeutics, forming Decoy Therapeutics.

Key players like Bristol Myers Squibb, Revolution Medicines, and Nurix Therapeutics are prominently featured. Notable products include POMALYST, REVLIMID, and GT919. These developments showcase molecular glues as pivotal in precision medicine, targeting disease-specific proteins and presenting new drug discovery support through collaborations and advances.

In-depth commercial insights include collaborations, agreements, licensing, and acquisition trends. The competitive landscape features comparative assessments based on therapy, development stage, and technology. Critical questions addressed cover the number of companies developing MGs, mid- to late-stage emerging drugs, industry collaborations, and recent technological advancements.

For industry professionals, this report serves as a crucial resource for understanding the evolving landscape of molecular glues, highlighting their transformative potential and the robust pipeline poised to address complex and refractory diseases.

Companies Featured

Bristol Myers Squibb

Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Eisai Co Ltd

Gluetacs Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Captor Therapeutics

GluBio Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

SEED Therapeutics, Inc.

MindRank Ltd

Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

Erasca, Inc.

Plexium, Inc.

Novartis AG

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Orionis Biosciences

Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Molecular Glues: Overview

Introduction

Historical Development and Clinical Milestones of Molecular Glues

Mechanism of Action

Molecular Glues and Targeted Protein Degradation

Development Strategy of Molecular Glue Degraders

Applications of Molecular Glues

Molecular Glues -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Molecular Glues Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Molecular Glues: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)



Bristol Myers Squibb

Company Overview

POMALYST

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Molecular Glues: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Company Overview

Daraxonrasib

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Eisai Co Ltd

Company Overview

E 7820

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Captor Therapeutics

Company Overview

CT-01

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

SEED Therapeutics, Inc.

Company Overview

ST-00937

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Molecular Glues- Unmet needs



Molecular Glues - Market drivers and barriers



Appendix

