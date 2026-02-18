IAOP Names Canon Business Process Services a Top 100 Global Outsourcing Leader for the 20th Straight Year

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) is proud to announce that it has once again been selected in the Leader category for the 2026 Global 100 list produced by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®). This marks the 20th consecutive year that Canon has earned this prestigious recognition, underscoring its dedication to operational excellence, innovation, and delivering transformative business solutions.

“Being named to the IAOP Global 100 for the 20th consecutive year is a remarkable honor and a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to advancing the success of our clients,” says Scott Paster, President of Canon Business Process Services. “Every day, we partner with organizations to reimagine and optimize the business operations that keep them moving forward. Whether it’s enhancing critical workflows through our U.S. or Philippines business processing centers or delivering specialized onsite logistics at the clients’ manufacturing plants or hospital logistics centers, our mission remains the same. We empower businesses to operate with greater efficiency, resilience, and focus.”

The IAOP Global 100® recognizes the world’s best outsourcing providers based on rigorous criteria, including customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and programs for social impact. Canon’s continued standing on this prestigious list demonstrates its strong track record of producing meaningful, measurable business outcomes for clients across various industries.

“The 2026 Global 100 recognizes organizations that are redefining what excellence looks like in today’s global business ecosystem,” states Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP®. “These companies are delivering measurable value, embracing innovation, and demonstrating leadership across governance, talent, and social impact. We congratulate this year’s honorees on earning their place among the world’s most respected providers and advisors.”

About IAOP

IAOP® is the professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals. We connect the buy-side, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes. Learn more at www.IAOP.org.

Now in its 20th year, the IAOP Global 100 is IAOP®’s annual listing recognizing the world’s leading outsourcing service providers and advisors. The IAOP Global 100 serves as a trusted resource for organizations seeking high-performing partners across a broad range of outsourcing and global services.

About Canon Business Process Services

Canon Business Process Services is a managed services and business transformation leader focused on building innovative end-to-end solutions that enable growth, operational excellence and agility. Backed by Canon’s global reputation for quality and innovation, the company helps clients improve operations, optimize costs, and achieve long-term success. We do this by combining onsite workforce management and logistics expertise with analytics, technology, and automation. We are honored to be recognized as a Global 100 leader by the IAOP for 20 straight years with teams across the US and in the Philippines. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Learn more at cbps.canon.com.