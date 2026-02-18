Sickle Cell Disease Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Analysis of Over 40 Companies and More Than 50 Drugs

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sickle Cell Disease - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of over 40 companies and more than 50 drugs within the competitive landscape for sickle cell disease (SCD). This report evaluates therapeutics based on product type, stage of development, route of administration, and molecule type, while also shedding light on inactive pipeline products.

Geographical Coverage: Global

Sickle cell disease is a severe hereditary condition affecting hemoglobin in red blood cells. People with SCD inherit a gene defect from each parent, leading to the presence of atypical hemoglobin molecules, which in turn cause red blood cells to adopt a sickle shape. This distortion leads to several complications, including anemia due to the rapid destruction of red blood cells.

Testing for SCD can occur pre-birth or at any age, with varying methods depending on patient age. Available treatments aim to prevent crises, alleviate symptoms, and forestall complications, utilizing pain management medications, blood transfusions, and possibly bone marrow transplants. Researchers are pursuing groundbreaking gene therapies to amend the genetic defect or promote the production of fetal hemoglobin.

Report Highlights

May 2023: The FDA granted orphan drug designation to EDIT-301, a gene-editing therapy, for SCD treatment.

April 2023: Bluebird Bio submitted a Biologics License Application for lovo-cel gene therapy with the FDA for SCD patients who have experienced vaso-occlusive events.

March 2023: BioLineRx Ltd. collaborates with Washington University School of Medicine on a clinical trial to assess motixafortide for mobilizing stem cells in SCD therapies.

November 2022: C4X Discovery Holdings partnered with AstraZeneca on the NRF2 Activator program.

October 2022: Pfizer and Novo Nordisk completed acquisitions emphasizing their commitment to SCD advancements.

June 2022: Precision BioSciences announced a gene-editing collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG.

Company and Product Profiles

Novartis: Known for using innovative technologies, Novartis is committed to groundbreaking treatments like ADAKVEO, which minimizes pain crises in SCD patients by targeting the P-selectin protein.

Pfizer: Focuses on the development of innovative therapies like Inclacumab, an antibody aiming to reduce vaso-occlusive crises in SCD patients.

Agios Pharmaceuticals: Developing Mitapivat, a drug targeting the biochemical pathways causing red blood cell deformation in SCD.

Novartis: Also, developing Canakinumab, an anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibody for cardiovascular and SCD-related treatments.

Analytical Perspective

The report provides an in-depth commercial assessment of drugs, including collaboration, agreements, licensing, and acquisitions. It offers comparative evaluations of companies based on therapy type, development stage, and technology.

Key Questions Addressed

How many companies are developing SCD drugs?

What are the emerging therapies and their development stages?

What are the recent collaborations, and licensing activities in SCD therapeutics?

What are the novel technologies devised to overcome existing therapy limitations?

Key Players: CRISPR therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Agios Pharmaceuticals, among others, are at the forefront of developing transformative therapies in the SCD treatment landscape.

Key Products: Include CTX001, LentiGlobin BB305, Inclacumab, Etavopivat, Mitapivat, among several other promising therapeutic candidates.

Companies Featured

CRISPR therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Prolong Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Beam Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Sangamo Therapeutics

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Invenux

EpiDestiny

Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals

CSL Behring

Fulcrum Therapeutics

Sana Biotechnology

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Sickle Cell Disease: Overview

Introduction

Classification

Risk factors

Diagnosis

Treatment

Sickle Cell Disease - Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Sickle Cell Disease Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Sickle Cell Disease: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)



Novartis

Company Overview

ADAKVEO

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Sickle Cell Disease: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Pfizer

Company Overview

Inclacumab

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Novartis

Company Overview

Canakinumab

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Takeda

Company Overview

TAK-755

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Company Name

Company Overview

Product Name

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Sickle Cell Disease- Unmet needs



Sickle Cell Disease - Market drivers and barriers



Appendix



