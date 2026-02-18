Sickle Cell Disease Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Analysis of Over 40 Companies and More Than 50 Drugs

Opportunities in the Sickle Cell Disease market include advancing gene-editing therapies like EDIT-301, expanding VOC-reducing treatments such as inclacumab, and exploring novel drug candidates like mitapivat. Key players collaborating across biopharmaceuticals drive innovation, addressing significant unmet needs globally.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sickle Cell Disease - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of over 40 companies and more than 50 drugs within the competitive landscape for sickle cell disease (SCD). This report evaluates therapeutics based on product type, stage of development, route of administration, and molecule type, while also shedding light on inactive pipeline products.

Geographical Coverage: Global

Sickle cell disease is a severe hereditary condition affecting hemoglobin in red blood cells. People with SCD inherit a gene defect from each parent, leading to the presence of atypical hemoglobin molecules, which in turn cause red blood cells to adopt a sickle shape. This distortion leads to several complications, including anemia due to the rapid destruction of red blood cells.

Testing for SCD can occur pre-birth or at any age, with varying methods depending on patient age. Available treatments aim to prevent crises, alleviate symptoms, and forestall complications, utilizing pain management medications, blood transfusions, and possibly bone marrow transplants. Researchers are pursuing groundbreaking gene therapies to amend the genetic defect or promote the production of fetal hemoglobin.

Report Highlights

  • May 2023: The FDA granted orphan drug designation to EDIT-301, a gene-editing therapy, for SCD treatment.
  • April 2023: Bluebird Bio submitted a Biologics License Application for lovo-cel gene therapy with the FDA for SCD patients who have experienced vaso-occlusive events.
  • March 2023: BioLineRx Ltd. collaborates with Washington University School of Medicine on a clinical trial to assess motixafortide for mobilizing stem cells in SCD therapies.
  • November 2022: C4X Discovery Holdings partnered with AstraZeneca on the NRF2 Activator program.
  • October 2022: Pfizer and Novo Nordisk completed acquisitions emphasizing their commitment to SCD advancements.
  • June 2022: Precision BioSciences announced a gene-editing collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG.

Company and Product Profiles

Novartis: Known for using innovative technologies, Novartis is committed to groundbreaking treatments like ADAKVEO, which minimizes pain crises in SCD patients by targeting the P-selectin protein.

Pfizer: Focuses on the development of innovative therapies like Inclacumab, an antibody aiming to reduce vaso-occlusive crises in SCD patients.

Agios Pharmaceuticals: Developing Mitapivat, a drug targeting the biochemical pathways causing red blood cell deformation in SCD.

Novartis: Also, developing Canakinumab, an anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibody for cardiovascular and SCD-related treatments.

Analytical Perspective

The report provides an in-depth commercial assessment of drugs, including collaboration, agreements, licensing, and acquisitions. It offers comparative evaluations of companies based on therapy type, development stage, and technology.

Key Questions Addressed

  • How many companies are developing SCD drugs?
  • What are the emerging therapies and their development stages?
  • What are the recent collaborations, and licensing activities in SCD therapeutics?
  • What are the novel technologies devised to overcome existing therapy limitations?

Key Players: CRISPR therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Agios Pharmaceuticals, among others, are at the forefront of developing transformative therapies in the SCD treatment landscape.

Key Products: Include CTX001, LentiGlobin BB305, Inclacumab, Etavopivat, Mitapivat, among several other promising therapeutic candidates.

Companies Featured

  • CRISPR therapeutics
  • Bluebird Bio
  • Pfizer
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals
  • Takeda
  • Prolong Pharmaceuticals
  • Roche
  • Beam Therapeutics
  • Editas Medicine
  • Sangamo Therapeutics
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
  • Invenux
  • EpiDestiny
  • Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals
  • CSL Behring
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics
  • Sana Biotechnology

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Sickle Cell Disease: Overview

  • Introduction
  • Classification
  • Risk factors
  • Diagnosis
  • Treatment

Sickle Cell Disease - Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

  • Sickle Cell Disease Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

  • Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Product Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Product Type
  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Sickle Cell Disease: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Novartis

  • Company Overview

ADAKVEO

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development Activities
  • Product Developmental Activities

Sickle Cell Disease: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

  • Comparative Analysis

Pfizer

  • Company Overview

Inclacumab

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development Activities
  • Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

  • Comparative Analysis

Novartis

  • Company Overview

Canakinumab

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development Activities
  • Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

  • Comparative Analysis

Takeda

  • Company Overview

TAK-755

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development Activities
  • Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Company Name

  • Company Overview

Product Name

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development Activities
  • Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Sickle Cell Disease- Unmet needs

Sickle Cell Disease - Market drivers and barriers

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/knw8i9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Hematological Drugs 
                            
                            
                                Sickle Cell Disease Drug
                            
                            
                                Sickle Cell Disease Market
                            
                            
                                Sickle Cell Drug
                            
                            
                                Treatments for Sickle Cell
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading