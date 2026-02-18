OfficeSpace Software Welcomes Daniel Hayward as Chief Client Officer to Lead Its Next Era of Client Partnership

Atlanta, Ga, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OfficeSpace Software, provider of the leading AI Operating System for the Built World, today announced the appointment of Daniel Hayward as Chief Client Officer (CCO). In this role, Hayward will lead OfficeSpace’s global client organization, building on the company’s already strong customer experience to deliver even greater value, partnership, and long-term success for customers worldwide.

Hayward brings decades of experience building and scaling global customer organizations at some of the world’s most respected technology companies, where he has consistently helped businesses grow by putting customers at the center of their operating model. Most recently, he served as Chief Customer Officer at Go1, where he led global post-sale functions across customer success, professional services, support, implementation, and partner success. During his tenure, he improved gross retention, significantly reduced customer experience costs, increased customer satisfaction, and guided teams through complex acquisitions and platform integrations. Before joining Go1, Hayward held senior leadership roles at Degreed and LinkedIn.

"Daniel is a proven operator who understands how to scale customer experience without losing what makes it special," said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace Software. "He’s helped multiple organizations grow by strengthening trust, outcomes, and long-term partnership with customers. As OfficeSpace continues to expand, Daniel’s leadership will ensure our client experience evolves with the same intention and excellence as our platform - deepening relationships, driving value, and helping our customers succeed as the built world becomes more intelligent and connected."

As Chief Client Officer, Hayward will oversee all post-sale client functions, partnering closely with product, revenue, and engineering teams to ensure customers not only adopt OfficeSpace successfully, but continuously unlock new value as their workplace needs evolve. His focus will be on deepening relationships, amplifying customer outcomes, and scaling a client experience that matches the sophistication and ambition of the OfficeSpace platform.

"What drew me to OfficeSpace is the combination of a product customers genuinely love and a leadership team that is relentlessly committed to doing right by them," said Daniel Hayward, Chief Client Officer at OfficeSpace Software. "OfficeSpace is already delivering an exceptional client experience, and that’s exactly what excited me, the opportunity isn’t to fix something, but to build on a strong foundation and make it truly extraordinary. The mission, the momentum, and the people made this an easy decision."

Hayward’s appointment underscores OfficeSpace’s continued investment in its customers as the company expands its AI-native capabilities across workplace management and experience. By aligning innovation with deep client partnership, OfficeSpace is reinforcing its belief that the most impactful technology is built hand-in-hand with the people who use it every day.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace Software provides the leading AI operating system for the built world, that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace with space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding and announcements, visitor management, enterprise asset management, real-time reporting and analytics, AI workflows, and predictive intelligence. OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Enterprise ROI, Overall Leader, and a Top 1% Office Software winner on G2’s enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace is also a top supplier in Gartner’s 2025 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, and on AppsCRE corporate real estate marketplace.

The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners.

Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, @OfficeSpaceSoftware.

