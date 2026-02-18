Atopic Dermatitis Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 100+ Companies and 110+ Drugs

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals extensive insights concerning over 100 companies and more than 110 drugs within the Atopic Dermatitis (AD) landscape. This analysis examines therapeutic assessments by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule category, as well as specifics on inactive pipeline products. The report's coverage is global, providing a comprehensive understanding of AD.

This report offers a thorough commercial overview, focusing on collaborations, licensing, and acquisitions. It provides a comparative assessment of companies based on therapy type, development stage, and technology. Key questions address current treatments versus emerging therapies, highlighting novel approaches in the pipeline.

Market leaders across the US, Europe, and Japan present topical solutions, including emollients and corticosteroids, and advanced systemic treatments like Dupixent. Highlighting pipeline innovations, the report details significant clinical trials and partnerships targeting novel therapeutic developments.

Report Highlights:

In April 2023, Aldeyra Therapeutics initiated a Phase II trial for ADX 629 for treating AD.

Q32 Bio and Horizon Therapeutics started a Phase II study of ADX-914 in October 2022.

Nektar Therapeutics shared data on rezpegaldesleukin in September 2022 at the EADV Congress.

Other significant collaborations include Pfizer's acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals and Amgen's agreement on KHK4083 development with Kyowa Kirin.

Key Company Profiles:

Incyte: Based in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte focuses on addressing severe medical needs through proprietary therapeutics. The company's expertise in immunology, particularly the JAK-STAT pathway, is driving innovation in AD treatments with OPZELURA, a topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor.

LEO Pharma: A Denmark-headquartered leader in dermatology, LEO Pharma provides a diverse range of treatments. Their product, ADTRALZA, targets IL-13 cytokine interactions involved in AD and is approved for various international markets.

Cara Therapeutics: Known for pioneering kappa opioid receptor agonists, Cara Therapeutics is developing Difelikefalin for AD, which is advancing through Phase III trials.

Kyowa Kirin: As a noted specialty pharmaceutical company, Kyowa Kirin is innovating antibody-based treatments across multiple conditions, including AD, with KHK4083 in Phase II trials.

Bayer: Bayer's Zabedosertib, an IRAK4 inhibitor under Phase II development, promises an innovative approach to managing inflammatory responses in AD.

Alphyn Biologics: With its AB-101 platform, Alphyn is advancing the first dual-action therapeutics for AD, addressing inflammatory and bacterial challenges through a multi-target approach.

Key Players & Products:

Major players include Eli Lilly, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and Dermavant Sciences.

Highlighted products are Lebrikizumab, Tradipitant, Roflumilast, and CBP-201.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3paeyl

