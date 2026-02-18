JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights on 40+ Companies and 45+ Drugs by Company, Product Type, Development Stage, Administration Route, Molecule Type

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "JAK Inhibitors - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a detailed analysis of over 40 companies and 45+ drugs within the JAK inhibitors sector. The report encompasses therapeutics assessment by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type, while also addressing inactive pipeline products in this domain.

Geographical Coverage: Global

Janus kinase inhibitors (jakinibs) are effective in managing autoimmune and rheumatic diseases by blocking cytokine signaling through the JAK-STAT pathway. These inhibitors combat immune-mediated conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with ongoing trials expanding potential applications to psoriasis arthritis (PsA) and various cancers. JAK inhibitors like tofacitinib and baricitinib block multiple JAKs, offering therapeutic benefits across a broad spectrum of autoimmune disorders, although they may pose risks of infection and hematological abnormalities.

Report Highlights:

In December 2022, Incyte and CMS Aesthetics announced a Collaboration and License Agreement for ruxolitinib cream, targeting autoimmune dermatologic diseases in Greater China and Southeast Asia.

September 2022 saw Bristol Myers Squibb unveil two-year results from the POETYK PSO LTE trial, revealing sustained efficacy of SotyktuT (deucravacitinib) in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Eli Lilly and Incyte's OLUMIANT received FDA approval in June 2022 for severe alopecia areata, marking a first-in-disease systemic treatment.

In July 2022, AbbVie advanced regulatory applications for upadacitinib (RINVOQ) for moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

March 2022 marked the FDA approval of RINVOQ for ulcerative colitis, reflecting efficacy and safety from Phase 3 clinical studies.

In January 2022, RINVOQ secured FDA approval for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in patients unresponsive to existing treatments.

JAK Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles

Company Overview: Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly, a global healthcare leader, combines disease management and medical discoveries to foster healthier lives. With global operations, Lilly focuses on crafting life-altering medicines and enhancing disease understanding while maintaining community engagement through philanthropic efforts. OLUMIANT, a daily oral JAK inhibitor, is approved for rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis across multiple regions.

Company Overview: AbbVie

AbbVie emphasizes innovation and discovery in rheumatic diseases, aiming to meet patient needs via advanced scientific research. RINVOQ, their selective JAK inhibitor, showcases inhibitory potency for JAK-1, catering to rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and more.

JAK Inhibitors: Pipeline Therapies

Company Overview: Galapagos

Galapagos NV develops novel small molecules with diverse therapeutic potentials across numerous indications, with Filgotinib underlining its prowess.

Company Overview: Incyte

Incyte excels in immunology, focusing on dermatology and JAK-STAT pathway modulation to tackle inflammatory conditions with compounds like Povorcitinib.

Company Overview: MaxiNovel Pharmaceuticals

MaxiNovel, established in 2016, specializes in novel drug research, targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases. Their product MAX-40279 is under phase II trials for gastric and esophageal cancer.

JAK Inhibitors Analytical Perspective:

The report offers an extensive commercial assessment of the JAK inhibitors market, covering collaborations, agreements, licensing, and acquisitions.

Key Questions

What is the current landscape of JAK inhibitor development?

What collaborations and recent trends influence JAK inhibitor therapeutics?

Which clinical studies and designations pertain to JAK inhibitors?

