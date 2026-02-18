Monoclonal Antibodies Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 180+ Companies and 230+ Drugs by Company, Product, Stage of Development, Route of Administration, Molecule Type

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the space encompassing 180+ companies and over 230 drugs. It assesses therapeutics based on product type, stage of development, route of administration, and molecule type. The report also identifies inactive pipeline products globally.

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) represent a significant advancement in immunotherapy. They offer targeted treatment, especially in oncology, by honing in on specific antigens linked to tumor growth. Key types of mAbs include human, murine, humanized, and chimeric, each with distinct derivations from human and mouse proteins.

Structurally, mAbs consist of a Y-shaped composition, allowing for high stability and flexibility. Their inherent precision aids in exploiting immune response through ADCC and CDC processes, making them suitable for advanced therapeutic interventions. Most clinical mAbs are IgG-based, reflecting their robust efficacy.

As therapeutic mAbs gain traction, challenges remain, particularly concerning antigen specificity. However, advances in stereo-specific mAbs targeting antigen conformational structures promise a more robust approach to therapeutic applications, potentially reshaping treatment paradigms.

Report Highlights

March 2023: Shanghai-Jacos Pharmaceuticals allied with Merck to assess JAB-BX102 with KEYTRUDA for advanced tumors.

Shanghai-Jacos Pharmaceuticals allied with Merck to assess JAB-BX102 with KEYTRUDA for advanced tumors. March 2023: Simcere partnered with MSD to research SIM0235 combined with KEYTRUDA in cancer patients.

Simcere partnered with MSD to research SIM0235 combined with KEYTRUDA in cancer patients. March 2023: BioNTech and OncoC4 initiated a collaboration on ONC-392, targeting CTLA-4 in cancers.

BioNTech and OncoC4 initiated a collaboration on ONC-392, targeting CTLA-4 in cancers. February 2023: Vir Biotechnology adjusted its partnership with GSK to persist in COVID-19 and viral therapy innovations.

Vir Biotechnology adjusted its partnership with GSK to persist in COVID-19 and viral therapy innovations. January 2023: CARsgen and Roche launched a collaborative study merging AB011 with atezolizumab for gastric carcinoma treatment.

CARsgen and Roche launched a collaborative study merging AB011 with atezolizumab for gastric carcinoma treatment. November 2022: Exelixis and Sairopa advanced ADU-1805, aiming to enhance phagocytosis in cancer therapy.

Exelixis and Sairopa advanced ADU-1805, aiming to enhance phagocytosis in cancer therapy. October 2022: Compass Therapeutics collaborated with Merck to evaluate CTX-471 combined with KEYTRUDA.

Compass Therapeutics collaborated with Merck to evaluate CTX-471 combined with KEYTRUDA. September 2022: Abpro and Celltrion entered a $1.75 billion deal for developing the cancer molecule ABP 102.

Company and Product Profiles

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS): BMS is a biopharmaceutical powerhouse focusing on innovative cancer treatments. OPDIVO, their flagship PD-1 inhibitor, is approved worldwide for diverse cancers, leveraging the immune system to combat tumors.

GSK: A biopharma leader, prioritizing innovation in vaccines and specialty medicines, particularly in oncology and immunology. Their product, NUCALA, targets eosinophilic inflammation, approved for various conditions worldwide.

Pipeline Innovations

Novartis: At the forefront with Ianalumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting B cell activation, currently in advanced phases for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Novo Nordisk: Developing Ziltivekimab, aimed at cardiovascular risk reduction in kidney disease patients, highlighting their focus on chronic ailments.

Disc Medicine: Disc Medicine advances treatments addressing anemia through DISC-0974, targeting key biological pathways and already showing promising early results.

Strategic Collaborations & Competitive Analysis

This report delivers comprehensive assessments of drug collaborations, agreements, licensing, and acquisitions. It highlights recent industry trends, emerging therapies, and potential future pathways for monoclonal antibodies.

Key Players and Products

Novartis - Ianalumab

GSK - NUCALA

Bristol Myers Squibb - OPDIVO

Novo Nordisk - Ziltivekimab

Disc Medicine - DISC-0974

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals - JAB-BX102

Chinook Therapeutics - BION-1301

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Monoclonal antibodies: Overview

Introduction

Classification

Risk factors

Diagnosis

Treatment

Monoclonal antibodies - Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Monoclonal antibodies Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Monoclonal antibodies: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)



Bristol-Myers Squibb

Company Overview

OPDIVO

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Monoclonal antibodies: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Novartis

Company Overview

Ianalumab

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Novartis

Company Overview

Iscalimab

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

Chinook Therapeutics

Company Overview

BION-1301

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Company Name

Company Overview

Product Name

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Monoclonal antibodies- Unmet needs



Monoclonal antibodies - Market drivers and barriers



Appendix



Companies Featured

Novartis

Gmax Biopharm

Omeros Corporation

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Disc Medicine

Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease

Chinook Therapeutics

Omeros Corporation

Novo Nordisk

Merck KGaA

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5amsus

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.