GB Railfreight and HyOrc sign MOU to Advance Rail Decarbonisation in the UK

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GB Railfreight (GBRf), one of the UK’s leading rail freight operators, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with US clean technology company HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR). The collaboration, known as Project Phoenix, will define a pilot pathway to retrofit part of GBRf’s older diesel locomotive fleet with HyOrc’s zero-emission-ready propulsion technology.

Building on HyOrc’s recently validated 1MW factory system, independently assessed by Bureau Veritas, Project Phoenix proposes scaling the technology to a 3MW UK pilot. The initiative aims to replace the diesel engine of a legacy locomotive and will seek to demonstrate a practical, low-risk pathway for transitioning freight locomotives from diesel to sustainable fuels.

A key benefit of Project Phoenix is its ability to avoid costly railway electrification infrastructure. The phased approach would initially reduce emissions through the use of onboard Natural Gas or LPG before transitioning to 100% onboard Hydrogen. This final step would be enabled by HyOrc’s proprietary Project Phoenix hydrogen-conditioning technology, designed to improve the economic viability of hydrogen utilisation.

Alex Kirk, Commercial Director at GB Railfreight, said:

“Project Phoenix aligns with GBRf’s strategic commitment to lead the rail freight sector towards a more sustainable future and could play a key role in delivering our carbon reduction plan. By retrofitting part of our existing fleet with multi-fuel technology, it will offer a practical, low-risk route to decarbonisation. It enables us to extend the value of current assets alongside the introduction of our new fleet of bi-mode Class 99s.”

Lisa Carter, CFO of HyOrc, added:

Project-Phoenix is a turning point for the rail industry. By retrofitting existing assets, we allow operators to decarbonise immediately, bypassing billions in new fleet costs. We are exploring obtaining structured funding through the Connected Places Catapult Accelerator."





About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

About GB Railfreight

GB Railfreight (GBRf) is one of the UK’s leading rail freight companies, operating over 1,000 trains a week and moving approximately 22% of the UK’s rail freight.

Website: www.gbrailfreight.com Press Contact: jonathan.dobson@gbrailfreight.com

