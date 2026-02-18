Glaucoma Drugs Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 100+ Companies and 110+ Drugs - Innovative Drug Developments Such As NCX 470 and QLS-111

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glaucoma - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a thorough analysis of over 100 companies and 110 drugs in the glaucoma therapeutic sector. It evaluates therapeutics by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecular type, also shedding light on inactive pipeline products. This report's geographical span is global, offering an expansive view of the competitive dynamics in the glaucoma treatment field.

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma encompasses conditions characterized by optic nerve damage, leading to visual field defects due to retinal ganglion cell loss. Recognized as a progressive disease and a leading cause of irreversible blindness, glaucoma is predominantly categorized as open-angle or angle-closure. Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) is the prevalent form, with symptoms often unnoticed until significant vision impairment occurs, while angle-closure glaucoma poses a risk of rapid vision loss due to increased eye pressure.

Clinical studies highlight the association with chromosomal translocations involving the fusion of the SYT gene on chromosome 18 with SSX genes on chromosome X, forming the SS18-SSX gene linked to glaucoma progression. Primary glaucoma lacks underlying conditions, whereas secondary results from other disorders affecting intraocular pressure. Early-stage primary glaucoma appears in 71.1% of cases, with primary open-angle glaucoma at 27.1%, while secondary glaucoma appears in 17.4% of patients.

Glaucoma treatment aims to retard damage and preserve vision, given there is no cure. Treatment involves medications, laser intervention, and surgery, focusing on lowering intraocular pressure (IOP). Prostaglandin analogs and beta-blockers remain prevalent IOP-lowering agents.

Noteworthy Developments

May 2025: Palatin Technologies reported preclinical data for PL9588, demonstrating IOP-lowering and neuroprotective effects.

May 2025: Perfuse Therapeutics announced positive Phase I/IIa results for PER-001, an endothelin antagonist implant for glaucoma.

March 2025: TME Pharma, with SERI, showcased preclinical findings on mNOX-E36's efficacy in attenuating post-operative inflammation.

June 2024: NurExone Biologic initiated a study on exosome-based therapies for optic nerve regeneration.

January 2024: Nicox announced US patent extensions for latanoprostene bunod (VYZULTA).

Company and Product Profiles

Bausch & Lomb: Renowned for eye health products, Bausch & Lomb specializes in treatments for various eye conditions, including glaucoma.

VYZULTA: A prostaglandin analog used for open-angle glaucoma, VYZULTA enhances aqueous humor outflow, thus lowering IOP.

A prostaglandin analog used for open-angle glaucoma, VYZULTA enhances aqueous humor outflow, thus lowering IOP. Alcon: With a legacy in eye care, Alcon leads in surgical and vision care solutions globally.

Travatan Z:This prostaglandin analog reduces elevated IOP in glaucoma patients, offering significant therapeutic benefit.

Pipeline Therapies

Nicox Ophthalmics: NCX 470 combines nitric oxide and bimatoprost to enhance IOP-lowering effects.

NCX 470 combines nitric oxide and bimatoprost to enhance IOP-lowering effects. Qlaris Bio, Inc.: QLS-111 modulates potassium channels to effectively lower IOP.

QLS-111 modulates potassium channels to effectively lower IOP. Perfuse Therapeutics: PER-001 offers a novel approach for glaucoma through endothelin receptor antagonism.

