Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Attorney Madeline Pendley Appointed to Leadership in National Roblox MDL

PALM BEACH GARDEN, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) announced today that attorney Madeline Pendley has been appointed by the United States District Court for the Northern District of California to serve as Executive Committee Development Counsel in the nationwide litigation titled In re: Roblox Corporation Child Sexual Exploitation and Assault Litigation , MDL No. 3166 .

The appointment was entered by Chief United States District Judge Richard Seeborg on February 17, 2026, recognizing a select group of attorneys who will help guide coordinated pretrial proceedings involving allegations of child sexual exploitation and assault connected to the online gaming platform operated by Roblox Corporation.

The multidistrict litigation (MDL) consolidates cases filed across the country and centralizes them in federal court in the Northern District of California for coordinated discovery, motion practice, and pretrial management.

Pendley’s role as Executive Committee Development Counsel places her within the Court-appointed leadership structure responsible for advancing the interests of plaintiffs nationwide. The Court noted that Development Counsel appointments recognize attorneys who “possess unique skills, client relationships, and diverse perspectives” and who can provide meaningful support to Co-Lead Counsel and the Executive Committee as the litigation progresses.

Under the Court’s order, leadership counsel will coordinate discovery, consult with and retain experts, engage in settlement negotiations where appropriate, and ensure trauma-informed practices are implemented in representing child plaintiffs and their families.

“This appointment reflects both Madeline’s exceptional advocacy and our firm’s deep commitment to protecting children from online exploitation,” said Troy Rafferty , Shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa. “These cases involve profoundly serious allegations and vulnerable families who deserve accountability, transparency, and leadership that prioritizes their safety and dignity. We are honored that the Court has entrusted Madeline with this important responsibility.”

“This appointment carries an immense responsibility,” said Madeline Pendley. “These cases involve children and families who have experienced profound harm, and the Court’s trust is not something I take lightly. I am committed to approaching this role with seriousness, care and diligence it demands, to help ensure that the voices of survivors are heard, respected and protected throughout this litigation.”

RDCY represents clients nationwide in complex litigation involving catastrophic injury, institutional misconduct, and corporate accountability. The firm has been actively involved in matters addressing child safety, digital platform responsibility, and systemic failures that place minors at risk.

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

