Crypto News Today: Pepeto Presale Surpasses $7.258M as Bitcoin Price Prediction Falls to $66.6K

Crypto news today is dominated by red charts and record fear, but Pepeto (PEPETO) just crossed the $7.258 million mark in presale funding like the sell off does not exist. Bitcoin fell below $67,000. Ethereum is below $1,980. The Fear and Greed Index reads 8. And yet, money keeps flowing into this presale like the sell off does not exist.

At $0.000000184 per token, the presale is now over 70% filled and accelerating. Three live product demos are testable. Two audits are complete. And staking at 213% APY is giving early holders a reason to compound while they wait for listings.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Where BTC Goes Next as Pepeto Steals the Spotlight

Here is what most people are not seeing. Bitcoin at $67,244 is not a crash. It is a shakeout. Big players push price down to flush retail out, then buy the dip at discount. Strategy added $168 million last week. Abu Dhabi wealth funds hold over $1 billion in Bitcoin ETFs. They are not selling. They are loading. BTC holding this $65,000 to $67,000 range is a strong sign that the bottom is in. Most serious analysts see $200,000 or higher this year. But even $200,000 is only a 3x from here. Pepeto raised $7.258 million during this fear because smart money sees where the real multiples live, in presales with innovative utility.

Crypto News Today: Three Live Products Already Working Before Listings

So why did $7 million flow in this fast? Because this is not just retail buying a meme. Whale wallets are entering the presale, and the reason is simple. Pepeto (PEPETO) is building what the meme coin world has never had. PepetoSwap routes cross chain meme trades on Ethereum mainnet. Pepeto Bridge connects tokens across networks. And a verified meme coin exchange is being built to become the central hub for the entire meme economy. All three demos are live and testable right now. Big money does not chase hype. It chases infrastructure. And Pepeto is the only meme presale shipping it.

SolidProof and Coinsult both completed full audits. Zero tax on every transaction. The infrastructure is already built. The only thing missing is the exchange listing, and every signal says that is coming soon. Once it does, the presale price vanishes and so do the biggest multiples. The life changing returns belong to the wallets that entered the presale before the first exchange lisiting.

213% APY Staking Keeps Holders Compounding While They Wait

A $5,000 entry at $0.000000184 secures roughly 27.17 billion PEPETO tokens. Stake those at 213% APY and that position grows every day. Supply compresses. Allocations expand. When listings arrive, stakers will hold significantly more than what they originally bought.

Now run the math on 100x. That $5,000 becomes $500,000 on price alone. Staking rewards pile on top. And 100x is not a fantasy number here. Pepeto was created by a cofounder of the original Pepe token, someone who already proved what it takes to capture the entire market's attention. Pepe did well over 100x on pure hype with zero infrastructure. Pepeto is Pepe plus real technology. A working swap. A working bridge. A verified exchange. In 2026, hype alone is not enough. Pepeto was built with that understanding. If the original Pepe exceeded 100x with nothing, how does Pepeto do less with everything?

DOGE hit $89 billion with no swap. SHIB reached $41 billion with no bridge. Pepeto has all three working products at six zeros. The gap between presale entry and where meme coins with zero utility peaked is the entire case. Staking just makes it bigger.

Viral Growth Fueling the Final Push

The presale is not just raising money. It is going viral. Whale wallets are appearing in the contract data. Stages are filling faster than projected. With over 70% of the presale already filled, and each stage sells faster, the remaining allocation is shrinking fast. Once the presale closes, the $0.000000184 entry disappears permanently.

The presale has crossed $7 million. Three products are live. Two audits are complete. Staking is running. And listings are approaching. The allocation that remains is the allocation that remains. When it is gone, this price is gone with it. The investors who moved during the fear will be the ones who changed their lives because of it.

