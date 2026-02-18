Shareholder Perks Pioneer TiiCKER Unveils New Points & Rewards App: TickerPerks™

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ownership has its privileges – and exclusive access – thanks to the new TickerPerks app for retail investors.

TiiCKER, inventor of verified shareholder perks and engagement, today announced the launch of TickerPerks, a consumer-first platform designed to turn verified stock ownership and retail investor affinity into points, perks, and direct engagement between retail investors and the public companies they own, shop and love. TickerPerks is the first shareholder loyalty fintech, adding a new category – points and rewards for retail investors – to the $60 billion in annual loyalty awards in the U.S. TickerPerks also integrates seamlessly into many of the largest categories of loyalty like airline miles, cruise, travel and hospitality points, and retail, brand and e-commerce rewards offered by thousands of public companies.

TickerPerks is available starting today in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or visit TickerPerks.com.

TickerPerks is a new model for retail investing. Members can earn points for stocks they own, what they buy, and how they engage and contribute to the TickerPerks community. Users can earn points based on stock ownership, in-app interaction, and investment activities, then redeem those points for perks, products, and VIP experiences offered by public companies and private brands seeking to engage with retail investors in a specific company or sector.

At its core, TickerPerks is also the first and only verified social platform built exclusively for shareholders. Unlike traditional financial sites and social media platforms that are often dominated by unverified narratives, short sellers or anonymous meme accounts, TickerPerks allows access exclusively to verified shareholders. This shareholder ID allows them to follow or join discussions with other retail investors or directly with management and unlocks investor-only events, VIP access and flash perks. This first-ever trusted environment invites companies to engage directly with their retail investors and invite conversations around investor sentiment and long-term conviction. Public companies can also engage their loyal owners as a consumer panel and interest meter on new product launches, investor events, marketing and advertising insights, rewards and discounts, and even a supportive crowd for store openings, campaign drops, partnerships and M&A.

“Retail investors are owners AND consumers, and they want access, recognition, and points for their loyalty like they get everywhere else in life,” said Walter Ward III, CEO and Co-Founder of TiiCKER. “TickerPerks creates a verified, members-only community where shareholders are rewarded for participation and where companies can engage and celebrate their actual retail investors, dealing directly with them on everything from investor relations, proxy voting and governance to new products and store concepts and ESG.”





“TickerPerks is a membership club for retail investors; a place for everyday investors to be recognized and rewarded for owning the companies and brands they love, shop and believe in,” Ward added.

For public companies and brands, TickerPerks offers a direct-to-shareholder engagement channel that enables verified communication with retail investors, sector- and company-specific perk campaigns, and insight into investor sentiment and engagement trends. The platform also provides the first and only alternative to anonymous social platforms that have increasingly influenced market behavior.

TickerPerks includes a premium subscription tier that allows members to earn points at an accelerated rate and redeem them for higher-value rewards, including exclusive experiences and limited-access products and services. It’s also the first shareholder loyalty fintech

TickerPerks is one of two fintech platforms within the TiiCKER ecosystem. TiiCKER’s enterprise offering, RetailID™, provides global shareholder verification infrastructure for public companies across the United States, Europe, and Asia. RetailID supports verification in any language and enables companies to authenticate shareholders across digital touchpoints, powering secure and verified engagement, perks, and shareholder communications at scale. The enterprise software can live on a public company’s website or on TiiCKER and verifies investors in the U.S., Canada and more than 20 other countries and in dozens of languages and global currencies.

About TiiCKER

TiiCKER is a fintech company that invented verified shareholder perks and direct-to-shareholder engagement. Through its consumer platform, TickerPerks, and its AI-powered enterprise shareholder verification, RetailID, TiiCKER enables public companies to authenticate shareholders, reward ownership, and engage retail investors in direct, measurable ways. Serving the more than 250 million retail investors globally, TiiCKER helps companies drive deeper loyalty, stronger investor relationships, and increased participation across spending, investing, and proxy voting, maximizing Shareholder Lifetime Value™.

TiiCKER has been recognized as: Best Shareholder Engagement Platform (Benzinga Global Fintech Awards); Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year (American Business Awards®); Top MarTech Startup (MarTech Outlook); and winner of the AWS Fintech Accelerator. For more information, visit TIICKER.com, TickerPerks.com, or RETAILID.ai.







Media Contact

Haley Toigo

P: (616) 901-3120

E: htoigo@tiicker.com

