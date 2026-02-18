PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights on 200+ Drugs from Over 180 Companies by Company, Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers exhaustive insights into the global developments in PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, covering over 180 companies and 200 drugs. This document evaluates therapeutics by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, also highlighting inactive pipelines.
Geographical Coverage
PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, pivotal components of immunotherapy, enhance the immune system's capability against cancer cells. By blocking the interaction between PD-1 receptors on T cells and PD-L1 on tumor cells, these inhibitors reinvigorate the immune response, offering improved outcomes in cancers like melanoma and lung cancer. Key drugs in this class, such as nivolumab and pembrolizumab, are crucial in reactivating T cell involvement and overcoming cancer evasion mechanisms.
Recent Updates:
- In February 2025, Innovent Biologics' IBI363 received FDA Fast Track Designation for advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer post immunotherapy and chemotherapy.
- Shanghai Henlius Biotech's HLX43 completed Phase II (February 2025).
- Pfizer's sasanlimab met primary endpoints in its Phase III CREST trial (January 2025).
- AstraZeneca's Rilvegostomig approved for a Phase III clinical study (December 2024).
- FDA widened Jemperli's approval for endometrial cancer treatment (August 2024).
Company Profiles:
- Merck - Known globally for oncology advances, Merck, through Keytruda, has achieved significant success in treating cancers like melanoma, NSCLC, and more.
- GSK - Leveraging Jemperli in ongoing research, GSK emphasizes substantial R&D in oncology across multiple cancer types.
Pipeline Highlights:
- AstraZeneca - Rilvegostomig, a bi-specific antibody, is under Phase III trials targeting lung carcinoma and gastric cancers.
- Pfizer - Sasanlimab, a PD-1 inhibitor, is in the Phase III trial stage for bladder cancer treatment.
- Incyte Corporation - INCB 099280, an orally administered PD-L1 inhibitor, is advancing through Phase II trials for squamous cell carcinoma.
- Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals - ZG005 targets PD-1 and TIGIT, showing promise in Phase II for hepatocellular carcinoma.
- ImmVira Pharma - C5252, developed via the OvPENS platform, is a next-gen oncolytic virus therapy in Phase I for glioblastoma.
The competitive report includes a comprehensive commercial assessment, analyzing collaborations and licensing trends. Additionally, it covers unmet needs and the emerging therapeutic landscape, providing critical insights into various treatment stages and technological innovations.
